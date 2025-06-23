The Heartbreaking Reason Gabrielle Union Lets Money Dictate Her Choice in Roles

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: Gabrielle Union speaks onstage at the Sisterhood & Savings A Conversation With Gabrielle Union during the 2025 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 12, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABFF)

An actress like Gabrielle Union, who has paid her dues and scored major hits on the big and small screen should have her pick of any role she wants. But in a recent conversation during the American Black Film Festival in Miami, Union revealed that when she's deciding what to do, she has to be mindful of her pay, as she balances being a working actor with caring for her children and her father, Sylvester Union, who is living with dementia.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Dreaming of NYSE? Adopt an Entrepreneurial Mindset First, Loren Douglass says To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Dreaming of NYSE? Adopt an Entrepreneurial Mindset First, Loren Douglass says

“I don't have the luxury of taking all the independent films that I want because I can’t afford to pay for my extended family in the way that they have grown accustomed to,” she said during the discussion, titled "Sisterhood & Savings."

The "Being Mary Jane" actress added that since her father was placed in memory care in 2023, the cost of his care has increased, and not all of it is covered by insurance. But she isn't alone: According to a study by the Pew Research Center, more than half of American adults in their forties are part of the "sandwich generation," covering the costs of caring for their children and their aging parents at the same time.

“I have to factor in endorsements and brands and brand building. When you see celebrities have fifty 'leven jobs, there’s a reason,” she added. “We don’t get paid what y’all think that we get paid, and that check is split so many ways. You have to have multiple revenue streams to do the job that you really love. So it kind of depends on what I've made that year on how creative I can be — and that’s a damn shame, but that’s reality.”

But Union has made it clear that when it comes to her priorities, her family is always first. Back in 2024, she shared pictures of her father's friends and loved ones gathering to celebrate his 80th birthday.

"What dementia has robbed him of, his heart and soul have recovered," she wrote in an Instagram post. "It all just reminds me to be a good, loyal friend, a great neighbor, prioritize your family, have a spirit of adventure and don’t take no sh*t. And always show up and show love. Happy Birthday, Dad! I love you. ❤️"

https://www.tiktok.com/@msclasscdiva/video/7428936421303438638?q=gabrielle%20union%20father&t=1750709683401