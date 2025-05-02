Why Nick Cannon, Ne-Yo and Other Celeb Dads Always Drop the Ball in Parenting

When you picture a perfect family, nine times out of ten, one father with multiple children and baby mothers can’t all fit in the same frame. Not to say there’s anything wrong with this, as many of our favorite celebrities brag about their familial relationship, but there has to be more than what meets the eye.

Folks like actor Nick Cannon, comedian Kountry Wayne and even singer Ne-Yo have become poster children for this untraditional family arrangement. All of the men claim to be stellar fathers to their collective 29 children, but over the years they’ve been religiously dragged for neglecting their kids... allegedly.

As The Root previously reported, Alyssa Scott, the mother of Cannon’s youngest daughter, Halo Marie, revealed the actor hasn’t seen his daughter in over a month. It’s important to note one of Cannon’s other baby mothers called him a “great and present” father back in July 2024, according to Bang Showbiz.

But considering he has 12 children— many of whom live in different states— it can’t be shocking that Cannon still drops the ball occasionally.

Let’s be real. There’s no way for him to attend every soccer game, dance recital or be there for every nightmare or illness for all 12 of his kids, so somewhere down the line, at least one kid will get the short end of the stick. And he’s not the only father being criticized for the same thing.

Ne-Yo’s ex and mother of his two youngest children, Sade Bagnerise, blasted the singer in February for exposing their kids to Ne-Yo’s polyamorous lifestyle. “And didn’t I tell your corny ass not to have that s**t going on in front of my kids, to do that cornball s**t ON YOUR OWN TIME,” she said on Instagram, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

The singer recently responded: “I don’t lie to my children about what my relationship is.” He continued to TT Torrez, “They definitely know that daddy has more than one girlfriend...But you do not discuss with children things that you’re not supposed to talk to children about.”

Clearly, Cannon and Ne-Yo’s arrangement works for them. Ne-Yo says all his girlfriends are happy, and Cannon has been spotted with some of his kids at red carpets....but what’s the other side of the fence look like for these men? Specifically, how does their lifestyle choices affect their children?

NBA legend Dennis Rodman recently got a taste of the cold truth after his own daughetr blasted him about his poor parenting skills, as The Root reported. “He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team star Trinity Rodman said during an interview. Rodman has since apologized to his daughter, but that doesn’t change the fact that his now-22-year-old daughter still harbors negative feelings towards him.

Kountry Wayne is another so-called “father of the year” to his 10 children. The Atlanta comedian made a name for himself posting skits about “bad baby mommas” and what many claim is sexist content. Although entertaining, Wayne’s skits beg the question how he treats his actual children, especially his daughters.

The main issue comes down to one thing: all children need their fathers. But if you dad is a rich celebrity with multiple kids like Cannon, Rodman or Wayne, then growing up might not as easy as some make it seem. These men are cautionary tales of how having all the money and resources in the world doesn’t make you the greatest dad on earth. In fact, it seems they all have to work ten times harder to keep their family tree together.