Why ‘Handsome’ Jay-Z Has Everyone Thirsting Over Him During The Cowboy Carter Tour

Although Beyonce, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter have been taking over our timelines thanks to the “Cowboy Carter” tour, Jay-Z has seemingly now entered the chat. And when we tell you why, it’s sure to crack you up.
If you missed it, in now-viral footage, the “4:44” rapper made a surprise appearance in Paris over the weekend during his wife’s tour and joined her to perform “Crazy In Love” and “Niggas in Paris.” This marked the first time in seven years that the famous couple had been seen onstage together. It also marked a noticeable change in some fans who took seeing the legendary rapper as a newfound opportunity to bask in how cool and handsome he appeared during the entire tour thus far.
Jay-Z’s appearance has often been a topic of public discussion, with many women online expressing a lack of attraction to him. However, a recent shift in sentiment is evident. His tall, lanky coolness, quiet demeanor, protective watch over Rumi, dynamic Paris performance, the sun glasses, the hair and the resurgence of other videos have undeniably turned the tide, leaving women hot and bothered by Hov.
“Beyonce I get it. I always said he has swag and is handsome. Seeing him for On the Run II made me a believer, wrote one user on TikTok.
“Not even gonna lie, he been looking kinda fine lately,” said another.
“The hate is only on [the] internet. The ladies like him whenever he steps out,” said one other user.
“He gets more handsome the older he gets!!!” one user commented. “Along with being smart, charismatic and about his BREAD?! I get it Bey.”
In a separate video, a young woman is taking pictures at a concert venue where Bey and Jay are–but what she didn’t know was that the “Encore” rapper was walking right behind her. Being the cool guy that he is, he says something inaudible to the shocked woman before she begins to flip out after realizing who she was talking to.
“I know he said something funny, that man hilarious,” wrote one user in the comments.
“The way I love that man omgggg, security would’ve had me in a damn headlock,” one other user said.
