Why These Newly Released Text Messages Might Prove Curtains For Diddy

We just got some more evidence released by the government from the federal sex crime trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs. No...we're not getting back into pictures of his baby oil stashes but rather his direct correspondences with escorts he hired for his "freak-offs" - which may get him in some huge trouble for jury deliberations.

The jury saw screenshots of text messages sent between “Device Owner,” assumed to be Combs, and an escort he hired for a freak-off which is a sex event orchestrated by Combs involving himself, a male escort and usually, his girlfriend at the time. The escort, Jules, was asked by Combs back in August of 2009 to drop everything and fly from Los Angeles to NYC for a freak off.

“And fyi, because it's so last minute if you can make it happen the tip will reflect that,” Combs is alleged to have told the escort per the messages.

According to the messages, Jules agreed to the sudden trip and the two began planning technicalities such as flight times and transportation to the airport. Jules was then instructed on when and where to meet for the freak off. This particular session appeared to last longer than 24 hours as Jules asked for a break.

“I need a little more rest than one [hour]. Is that ok. I haven’t slept in almost 2days and u guys r rabbits lol,” Jules texted.

So far, prosecutors have been coming with some heavy evidence to support Combs’ charge of transportation for purposes of prostitution. Defined under the Mann Act, it is the transportation of any woman or girl for the purpose of debauchery or “immoral purposes.” Also, the women participants, including singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, claim they were forced to participate in said events.

Prosecutors have used witness testimony and financial records to prove Combs transported both women and men across state lines for the purpose of participating in freak offs. At this point, the jury has seen a slew of freak off text messages between Combs and escorts or his ex-girlfriends but the ones with Jules are the first we’ve seen released.

In addition to the Mann Act charge, Combs faces one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. The prosecution is expected to rest their case Monday afternoon.