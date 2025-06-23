See How Rihanna is Looking While Just Grabbing a Burger in L.A.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Rihanna attends The Daily Front Row’s 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

The only thing more difficult than being pregnant in the summertime has to be being pregnant in the summertime while most of the world is watching. But because she’s never been intimidated by a challenge, singer, entrepreneur and all-around boss Rihanna has risen to the occasion, serving lewks that do not miss a beat since she announced she was pregnant with her third child on the 2025 Met Gala carpet back in May.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Dreaming of NYSE? Adopt an Entrepreneurial Mindset First, Loren Douglass says To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Dreaming of NYSE? Adopt an Entrepreneurial Mindset First, Loren Douglass says

Over the weekend, the billionaire bad gal was caught by photographers during a fast food run to a Los Angeles Fatburger. But of course, our girl is always camera-ready and didn’t miss a beat. The 37-year-old looked comfy and chic in a $3,500 tan Saint Laurent maxi tube dress. She paired the dress with cute casual accessories, including a baseball cap, Puma sneakers and a $7,200 Schiapareilli gym tote bag. And of course, the makeup maven had a perfect beat, topped off by a sexy red lip.

Fans gave the mamapreneur props for going glam when she was just going to get a burger.

“She steps out like every sidewalk is a runway and every moment is a fashion headline,” wrote someone on X.

Other fans chimed in to say that even in an otherwise shapeless dress, Rihanna managed to find a way to look great.

“The cutest grocery bag,” wrote someone else.

https://twitter.com/gabgonebad/status/1936061495898456470

While most working moms managing their third pregnancy with two little ones already at home might opt to spend their nine months in sweats and muumuus, Rihanna has kept it glam the entire time.

Here she is out and about in NYC:

https://www.tiktok.com/@roxxblaze/video/7501085524111723799?q=rihanna%20pregnant%202025&t=1750707301126

Here, she looks super sexy on a date night in France with her partner A$AP Rocky:

https://www.tiktok.com/@rihannavoguee/video/7507900781689867542?q=rihanna%20cannes&t=1750707381030

And who could forget how she stunned in this blue dress at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival?

https://www.tiktok.com/@parismatch/video/7506266865753197846?q=rihanna%20cannes&t=1750706990227

While we’re loving all of the “Umbrella” singer’s maternity looks, some fans hope Rihanna and Rocky, who are already parents to sons RZA and Riot, will finally get their girl so they can stop making babies and she can focus on getting back to making music.

“I HOPEEEE it’s a girl so we can get the damn album and rocky can get off her,” wrote someone on X.