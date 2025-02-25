Is Tasha K Stashing Money to Avoid Paying Cardi B Following Lawsuit? Here's What We Know

If you’ve been living under a rock, then you may have missed out on the latest update involving Cardi B and her legal battle against YouTuber Tasha K. But as its come to be expected, things aren’t looking up for Tasha.

As previously reported by The Root, back in Jan. 2022, Tasha — real name Latasha Kebe — was ordered to pay Cardi $4.25 million as a result of losing the defamation suit lobbed against her years ago. In the time that followed, the popular social media personality filed two (unsuccessful) appeals, declared bankruptcy and argued that she’s unable to pay to Cardi all that money because she simply doesn’t have it.

However, back in June 2023, when the two women got into yet another online spat, Cardi warned Tasha that she’d make her pay for her words and alluded to the fact that her lawyers knew Tasha allegedly had some hidden money stashed somewhere in Africa.

These sentiments were further echoed and put to paper in December 2024 when the “Up” rapper filed new documents in Florida’s Bankruptcy Court that alleged Tasha “transferred assets and income out of her name, and into her husband’s name and/or his business.” Cardi also claimed that Tasha had money in offshore accounts in Cook Islands, Nevis and the country of Georgia.

Now, it looks like Cardi is coming to collect on that allegedly hidden money since a judge ruled on Monday that the YouTuber will now be put on payment plan to dish out $1.2 million over the course of five years to the “Enough” rapper, per HipHopDX. As a result, Cardi will drop her objections to Tasha’s previous bankruptcy filing and Tasha will no longer spew “derogatory, disparaging, or defamatory statements” about the rapper. (Or at least, she better not if she doesn’t want to be responsible for paying more money.)

This $1.2 million is just a small portion of the overall $4.25 million Cardi is owed, but will the artist be waiting a long time before she sees any of that money? The answer might be a resounding yes as Tasha’s net worth according to MSN is a shocking negative $5 million. In court documents from her 2023 bankruptcy filing, Tasha also claimed she only had $58,595 in assets available.

But what about the hidden money in Cook Islands? That may or may not be a thing. But if it is, Tasha’s doing a good job at keeping it out of Cardi’s reach. If it’s not, it’s unimaginable to think of the things Tasha will have to do in order to satisfy the debt she owes.