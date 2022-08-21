Childhood

Tevin Jermod Campbell was born on November 12, 1976, in Waxahachie, Texas, to Rhonda Campbell. He has one brother, DeMario, and a sister, Marche. He grew up without a strong relationship with his father, not meeting him until his teenage years. Campbell’s mother was also a singer, encouraging her son to share his gift with the world from a young age. It all started in the church.

