The Very Short List of Black Celebs Speaking Out Against Trump’s ICE Raids

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Doechii accepts the Best Female Hip-hop Artist award onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

It's officially been a full week since President Donald Trump sent military troops in response to ongoing anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles. The move drew bipartisan backlash, and most notably, the celebrities calling Trump out have been shaking the internet.

Folks like Kehlani, Doechii and Vic Mensa are speaking up over the treatment of American citizens and migrants directly impacted by Trump's ICE raids and mass deportation tactics. The list of Black celebs using their platforms is short, but it doesn't make their voices any quieter. Here's what they're saying...

Doechii

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-oNo1T23Rs

On Monday (June 9) at the BET Awards, Doechii did what no one else in the crowd-- including L.A. natives Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg -- was bold enough to do. After winning her first BET Award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, the Florida rapper took the stage to shed light on protests happening literally outside the award show venue.

"There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order," she said. "Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us."

After her harsh critiques of Trump, the "Boiled Peanuts" rapper went on to say it's her responsibility as an artist to use her voice to amplify the voiceless.

Kehlani

Singer Kehlani -- a native Californian -- is known for using their platform to champion social causes, so when they witnessed Doechii on the BET Award show stage, the "Everything" singer had to give her props. "Exactly Doechii exactly," they wrote on Instagram.

https://twitter.com/siinwop/status/1932246243268501951

Most famously, Kehlani has received backlash for their support for Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas war. They reportedly lost brand deals, speaking opportunities and more for their activism.

The Game

Another Californian took to Instagram to speak on the ongoing conflict. "Ever since I could remember… it’s been black & brown in this city," he wrote. "From the early days of my childhood til now, we’ve been side by side through it all. All of us. All the time. Not always seeing eye to eye but we’ve shared Los Angeles for a very long time."

He went on to say he stands with the Latino community, whom Trump has targeted in his war on immigration. The rapper continued, "'We might fight against each other… but I promise you this.. we’ll burn this b!%?! Down get us pissed !!!!!'"

Ava DuVernay

Also taking to Instagram, director Ava DuVernay, wrote on her story, "I’m witnessing tear gas and non-lethal rounds being unleashed on peaceful protesters in DTLA." She continued, "People of all ages and stripes from all over the city, raising their voices. And being treated worse than January 6 terrorists."

Vic Mensa

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa called for unity between Black and brown people. "The same oppressor that exploits the African abuses the Latino," he said in a video. "And please believe if they could figure out how to deport n****s… They been trying since the Emancipation Proclamation," Mensa continued.

The "New Bae" rapper continued urging Black folks to reconsider not supporting the Latino cause. "Don’t be fooled into believing this struggle is not ours," he said.

Lakeyah

https://twitter.com/GotDaScoop/status/1932576954152001695

Like Doechii and Kehlani, Milwaukee rapper Lakeyah also attended the BET Awards. But, the rapper left the show early to "stand in solidarity with the Latinx," as she wrote on Instagram as she walked out the venue with her fist in the air.

Tyler The Creator

To cap off the list, Tyler The Creator-- born and raised in L.A.-- kept things simple with one short message on the matter. "F*CK ICE," he said on his Instagram story.