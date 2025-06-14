Sole Survivor Explains How He’s Alive After Air India Crash

AHMEDABAD, INDIA - JUNE 12: The tail of the Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff protrudes from a medical college hostel on June 12, 2025 in Ahmedabad, India. An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, flight AI-171, carrying 242 passengers and crew members en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, 2025, after the pilot issued a mayday call to air traffic control. The aircraft crashed into the densely populated Meghani Nagar area near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, resulting in a massive explosion and fire due to the heavy fuel load for the international journey, with rescue operations ongoing. (Photo by Elke Scholiers/Getty Images)

An Air India flight crash that claimed over 240 lives had one remarkable sole survivor.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Viswashkumar Ramesh, 40, was one of the 242 people on board the London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which crashed in the northwestern Indian city of Ahmedabad about half a minute after takeoff on Thursday.

While recovering in a hospital, Ramesh tried to piece together how he survived the tragedy.

"I can't believe myself how I came out of it alive, because for a while I thought I was going to die as well," Ramesh told Indian national broadcaster DD News. "But when I opened my eyes, I saw that I was alive. So I tried to open my seat belt, and I was able to get out."

Ramesh was sitting in seat 11A, a window seat in the first exit row standard economy, according to a passenger list released by the airline. He said his part of the plane landed "on the ground floor" of a medical college hostel, and he noticed the emergency door was broken by the impact.

"When my door broke, I saw there was a bit of space. So I tried to get out and I was able to get out," Ramesh said.

After evacuating the plane, Ramesh was captured by India media wearing a white T-shirt stained with blood and dirt. The 40-year-old was seen limping toward an ambulance, having suffered a facial laceration and a left-hand injury, which he described as 'burnt slightly' in the fire.

Dr. Dhaval Gameti, who cared for Ramesh at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, told the Associated Press that he was "disoriented with multiple injuries all over his body," however "seems to be out of danger."

Although Ramesh is fortunate to be alive, his brother Ajay, who was seated across from him in 11j did not have the same fate, as he was among the many who lost their lives.

"When he called us he was just more worried about my other brother, like 'Find Ajay, find Ajay,'" Ramesh's older brother Nayan told the BBC. "That's all he cares about at the moment."

Ramesh lives in London with his wife and child and was returning to the U.K. with his brother after visiting family when the crash happened.