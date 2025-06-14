You Know Of The Tuskegee Airmen, But You Don’t Know What ‘The Harlem ‘Hellfighters’ Did to Win The War

circa 1918: American Buffalo soliders, 367th Infantry, 77th Division, pose with a young French girl during the WW I campaign in France. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images)

On June 14, 2025, the U.S. Army will celebrate 250 of its existence. President Trump pushed for there to be a parade in Washington, D. C. celebrating this occasion. (Of course, the fact that it will also be his 79th birthday is completely incidental and has nothing to do with it. *wink*)

Whenever people think of Black folks serving in the Army, they think of the Tuskegee Airmen. That makes sense. Being a pilot is one of the most exceptional things you can do in the military, but there are other Black men and women who served in the Army that deserve shine on this day.

Harlem Hellfighters (369th Infantry Regiment)

Not many know who they are. But they were instrumental to the Allies (France, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Italy) winning this war against The Central Powers (Germany, Austria-Hungary, and the Ottoman Empire).

These men fought under French command and earned innumerable medals for their bravery and skill. Keep in mind that this was the early 1900s. So the fact that they fought so valiantly challenged stereotypes and opened doors for future Black soldiers to walk through.

General Benjamin O. Davis Sr.

He was the first African American general in the U.S. Army. He commanded the 10th Cavalry Regiment and the 369th Infantry…also known as the Harlem Hellfighters. This man was not to be trifled with.

761st Tank Battalion – also known as the “Black Panthers”

This was the Black tank battalion to see combat in World War II. They were relentless fighters and were pivotal in the liberation of Europe.

They famously once fought for 183 straight days. (Longer than it took Kendrick Lamar to write, record and release GNX.) And were responsible for liberating over 30 towns across Germany

The Six Triple Eight

Colloquially known as the Six Triple Eight—they were the Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. This was the largest group of Black servicewomen to serve overseas during World War II.

They were the subject of Tyler Perry’s ONLY good movie to date. (All y’all saying Straw was good are either lying to yourself or you don’t mind a little soap opera in your movies.) These Black women shattered barriers and played a pivotal role in ensuring that mail reached American troops.

Medgar Evers

We know him as a prominent Civil Rights leader who was killed in his driveway in 1963 in Jackson, MS. But did you know he also was in the Army?

Evers enlisted in 1943 at the age of 17 during World War II. He served with the segregated 657th Port Company that became famous for delivering desperately needed food and supplies to troops on the front lines.

And there are more. Many more. If you investigate your family history, you might be surprised that one of your relatives served in the Army. Let us celebrate Black excellence wherever we find it. We must not let our cynicism over President Trump’s birthday parade over shadow the Black men and women who served. They deserve better.