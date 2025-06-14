The Wild, Unbelievable Timeline of Kendrick Lamar’s First Toronto Show Post-Drake Diss

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Album of the Year award for "GNX" onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Attention Toronto: Kendrick Lamar has officially touched down. Whether you attended the Grand National Tour show or are simply watching from afar, his effect on Drake's hometown was was on full display citywide. And believe us when we tell you...it was truly a sight to see.

The bootleg "OVO Takeover"

Things all kicked off after a fan page posted on its Instagram page that they would be throwing a meetup of Drake fans for an "OVO Takeover" outside of the Rogers Centre venue where Lamar was set to perform. The gathering was meant to be a display of solidarity between Drake fans where they were going to be blasting his music as Lamar fans walked by. It was also set to be fun jab towards the rapper who took Drizzy to task last summer.

What happened instead the exact opposite. Not only did only five people show up, but the small social gathering was eventually shut down by police who allegedly received "false reports" that the group was planning to "start trouble" and cause chaos. As a result, the fabulous five group had to disperse and the host promised to mail out hoodies and do giveaways to the ones who were there.

"We're honestly disappointed it had to end like this--it was all meant for the culture, for the city and for the fun of it. But the fact that so many of you cared enough to show up means the world," the host said in a since-expired statement on its Instagram page. "Thank you for turning something spontaneous into something unforgettable. We'll be back."

"Not Like Us" kills in Toronto

While the OVO fun fest was a miss on the outside, on the inside of the venue, fans were having the time of their life. Specifically, when it came time for Lamar to perform "Not Like Us," the sold out crowd was just as hype as every other one before it. But in a twist no one saw coming, they went so far as to ask the Compton rapper to run the song back a second time.

Kendrick love at the Chinese restaurant

But the "Not Like Us" love didn't stop there. In yet another hilarious turn of events, after the show concluded fans took to New Ho King -- the local Chinese restaurant that Lamar shouted out in "Euphoria" last summer -- where they continued to blast his music and dance to the hella popular diss song.

In a now viral clip, more than a handful of fans can be seen rapping along with each other while patrons smiled at the scene and enjoyed their food. Peep the footage.

We've got to say...for Toronto to be the city that Drake reps so hard, they sure don't seem to be reciprocating the love. So much for running through the six with your woes --- your woes seem to be running away from you, Drizzy. That's got to be (yet another) tough pill to swallow.