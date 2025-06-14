Father’s Day 2025: Fave Black Dads in TV and Film

Uncle Phil - Screenshot: YouTube: Even More Uncle Phil Outbursts | The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

While many harmful tropes have certainly been perpetuated in Hollywood, we’ve also had plenty of powerful, moving, and uplifting portrayals of all the Black dads out there.

From our favorite sitcoms like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Black-ish” to films like “King Richard” and “Daddy’s Little Girls,” we’ve had some pretty amazing Black dads to watch on our screens. Whether we grew up watching them every week with our families, or saw the actors go on to win Academy Awards for the roles, these are Black dads that stay with us forever.

Celebrate Father’s Day with us as we look back at some of our favorites.

Uncle Phil

How could we start with anyone else? For an entire generation, Uncle Phil is simply our TV dad. He was always there to provide a powerful lesson for his children, even if their antics drove him crazy from time to time.

The Pursuit of Happyness – Chris Gardner

One of Will Smith’s most memorable roles was Chris Gardner, who did everything in his power, even struggling with homelessness, to fight and provide for his son, played by his real-life son Jaden Smith.

My Wife & Kids – Michael Kyle

Michael Kyle gave us some of the biggest laughs ever from a sitcom dad. Even though he was pretty hard on his kids from time to time, it was always because of the love he had for them.

Moonlight – Juan

One of the most powerful depicitons of Black fatherhood in recent cinema came from a character who was not a biological father at all. In “Moonlight,” Mahershala Ali’s Juan stands as the father figure in Chiron’s life, guiding him through the most pivotal moments of his childhood. Ali won the Oscar for his portrayal, and for good reason.

Daddy’s Little Girls – Monty

One of Idris Elba’s most memorable roles, Monty in Tyler Perry’s “Daddy’s Little Girls” fights hard for the custody of his three daughters.

Family Matters – Carl Winslow

Another dad who was on the stricter side, Carl Winslow on Family Matters certainly laid down the law in his home, but always made sure to teach his children, and even Steve when the Winslows took him in, important lessons.

Sister Sister – Ray Campbell

Ray Campbell stands as one of the most compassionate, caring fathers we’ve seen on TV, opening up his home to his daughter’s long lost twin sister and her mother, Lisa. While on the more neurotic side, he had a big heart, and cared not only for the girls but for Lisa as well.

King Richard – Will Smith

Yes, Will Smith has played plenty of dads, but playing Richard Williams, Venus and Serena’s tough and stern father, earned him his Oscar. While his parenting style is certainly questionable, he pushed his daughters to greatness, and you despite his shortcomings, you never doubt his love of his family.

Black-ish – Andre Johnson

It’s hard to believe “Black-ish” is off the air, but just a little over a decade ago we all met Andre Johnson, who loved his kids hard. Was he a little paranoid? Sure. But he often showed his emotional side, and showed up for his family at every turn.

Daddy Day Care – Charlie Hinton

After losing his job, Charlie Hinton (Eddie Murphy) opens up an at-home child day care to provide for his family. While certainly one of the funnier movies, we see Charlie show up strong for his son, and also the children of his day care, which eventually turns into quite the success.

Good Times – James Evans

How could we not add James Evans of “Good Times”? He was tough, for sure, but always made sure to explain to his children exactly why his lessons were so important.

Boyz N the Hood – Furious Styles

Laurence Fishburne’s portrayal of Tre Styles’ father, Furious Styles, in “Boyz N the Hood” is perhaps one of our greatest depictions of Black fatherhood. He is strict in his ways, but also loving and understanding, stressing the importance of responsibility to Tre at an early age.