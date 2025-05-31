Kendrick Lamar, Tupac and More Famous Black Geminis

Whether you realize it or not, Gemini season is finally upon us! It’s time to celebrate these naturally charming air signs who are born between May 21 and June 20 and known for their straight shooting, yet life of the party personalities.

While we know you may know a few in your personal lives, what you may not know is there’s more than a handful of your favorite Black celebrities, rappers, actors and more who also fall under this star sign. And if we’re honest, given what we know about Geminis (thanks in large part to Senior Staff Writer Angela Johnson), seeing some of these names completely checks out.

But because it’s a lot more fun to see who’s who for yourselves, keep reading to check out some of the most famous faces of the Gemini persuasion!

Kendrick Lamar

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Birthday: June 17

For some reason, knowing that Kendrick Lamar is a Gemini makes so much sense considering the two sides that he often portrays: unproblematic skilled rapper and menace skilled rapper. (Unfortunately for Drake, he experienced the latter version all last year. Yikes!)

Tupac Shakur

Photo by Getty Images/Bob Berg

Birthday: June 16

Much like Kendrick Lamar, Tupac’s multiple rap personas played a hug part in his draw with fans. Even though they were born over 15 years apart, the fact that he and Lamar have birthdays within 24 hours of each other says a whole lot, too.

Biggie Smalls

Photo by: Larry Busaca/WireImage

Birthday: May 21

The only Christopher we’ll ever acknowledge is Wallace. Whether it’s Gemini season or any other season, he’ll always be our forever Big Poppa.

Lauryn Hill

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Lauryn Hill attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Birthday: May 26

Lauryn Hill being a Gemini just fits if we’re honest and we truly love that for her and for the amazing musical impact she’s left on the industry!

Kanye West

BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 1: Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

Birthday: June 8

Now there’s a lot of people who could’ve been a Gemini, like A LOT. But the fact that Ye, f.k.a. Kanye West is one is probably the most unsurprising thing ever.

Naomi Campbell

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 21: Naomi Campbell attends the “The History Of Sound” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Birthday: May 22

Something about Naomi Campbell being a super model and a Gemini feels right. We can’t explain it, it is what it is. Argue with your plant.

Maxwell

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 06: Singer-songwriter Maxwell performs onstage during the VH1 ‘Dear Mama’ taping on May 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for VH1)

Birthday: May 23

Maxwell and those flexible knees just made Geminis earn an extra 1000 points because who else is really getting down like him.

Andre 3000

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: André 3000 attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Birthday: May 27

If we’re honest, Andre 3000 could be any sign and we’d still stan and go up for him. Geminis are truly lucky to have him!

Patti LaBelle

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 23: Patti LaBelle visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on May 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Birthday: May 24

Of course someone as iconic as Patti LaBelle would be a Gemini. It seems to be the pattern at this point and we can’t be mad at that!

Lenny Kravitz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 08: Lenny Kravitz speaks onstage during “Path of Liberty: That Which Unites Us” Public Art Installation Ribbon Cutting on May 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Birthday: May 26

Lenny Kravitz being a Gemini seems like one of those “well, duh” moments. Look at his aura, his swag, his everything. No other sign would make sense (except maybe a Scorpio, if you know you know.)

Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes

Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, left; T-boz and Chilli of TLC rehearsing for the MTV 20th Anniversary party, “MTV20: Live and Almost Legal” at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on 8/1/01. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Birthday: May 27

Gone but never forgotten! Left Eye was probably one of the coolest Geminis we had and her legacy will forever live on.

Gladys Knight

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 05: Gladys Knight performs onstage during the 2024 Carousel Of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton on October 05, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for the 2024 Carousel of Hope Ball)

Birthday: May 28

What’s better than one legendary Gemini? Two! Pattia and Gladys both being air signs is so good considering the beautiful air that comes out of their vocal chords.

Normani

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 18: Normani attends the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 18, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Birthday: May 31

Normani might actually be one of the sweetest celeb Geminis we’ve seen and we truly love that for her because not all of them have to be unnhinged.

Takeoff

GULF SHORES, AL – MAY 18: Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs on the Boom Boom Tent during the Kick-Off party for the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 18, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Hangout Music Festival)

Birthday: June 18

It’s still so crazy to think that Takeoff isn’t here anymore but we’ll still be sure to celebrate him when his birthday rolls around in June. Big Gemini, not the little one!

Prince

PASADENA, CA – JUNE 01: Singer Prince performs onstage during the 2007 NCLR ALMA Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on June 1, 2007 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NCLR)

Birthday: June 7

There’s obviously no greater personification of a Gemini than the late Prince, right? The man went from a whole person to a symbol and dressed androgynously the whole time here was here.