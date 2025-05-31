Kendrick Lamar, Tupac and More Famous Black Geminis

Whether you realize it or not, Gemini season is finally upon us! It’s time to celebrate these naturally charming air signs who are born between May 21 and June 20 and known for their straight shooting, yet life of the party personalities.
While we know you may know a few in your personal lives, what you may not know is there’s more than a handful of your favorite Black celebrities, rappers, actors and more who also fall under this star sign. And if we’re honest, given what we know about Geminis (thanks in large part to Senior Staff Writer Angela Johnson), seeing some of these names completely checks out.
But because it’s a lot more fun to see who’s who for yourselves, keep reading to check out some of the most famous faces of the Gemini persuasion!
Kendrick Lamar
Birthday: June 17
For some reason, knowing that Kendrick Lamar is a Gemini makes so much sense considering the two sides that he often portrays: unproblematic skilled rapper and menace skilled rapper. (Unfortunately for Drake, he experienced the latter version all last year. Yikes!)
Tupac Shakur
Birthday: June 16
Much like Kendrick Lamar, Tupac’s multiple rap personas played a hug part in his draw with fans. Even though they were born over 15 years apart, the fact that he and Lamar have birthdays within 24 hours of each other says a whole lot, too.
Biggie Smalls
Birthday: May 21
The only Christopher we’ll ever acknowledge is Wallace. Whether it’s Gemini season or any other season, he’ll always be our forever Big Poppa.
Lauryn Hill
Birthday: May 26
Lauryn Hill being a Gemini just fits if we’re honest and we truly love that for her and for the amazing musical impact she’s left on the industry!
Kanye West
Birthday: June 8
Now there’s a lot of people who could’ve been a Gemini, like A LOT. But the fact that Ye, f.k.a. Kanye West is one is probably the most unsurprising thing ever.
Naomi Campbell
Birthday: May 22
Something about Naomi Campbell being a super model and a Gemini feels right. We can’t explain it, it is what it is. Argue with your plant.
Maxwell
Birthday: May 23
Maxwell and those flexible knees just made Geminis earn an extra 1000 points because who else is really getting down like him.
Andre 3000
Birthday: May 27
If we’re honest, Andre 3000 could be any sign and we’d still stan and go up for him. Geminis are truly lucky to have him!
Patti LaBelle
Birthday: May 24
Of course someone as iconic as Patti LaBelle would be a Gemini. It seems to be the pattern at this point and we can’t be mad at that!
Lenny Kravitz
Birthday: May 26
Lenny Kravitz being a Gemini seems like one of those “well, duh” moments. Look at his aura, his swag, his everything. No other sign would make sense (except maybe a Scorpio, if you know you know.)
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes
Birthday: May 27
Gone but never forgotten! Left Eye was probably one of the coolest Geminis we had and her legacy will forever live on.
Gladys Knight
Birthday: May 28
What’s better than one legendary Gemini? Two! Pattia and Gladys both being air signs is so good considering the beautiful air that comes out of their vocal chords.
Normani
Birthday: May 31
Normani might actually be one of the sweetest celeb Geminis we’ve seen and we truly love that for her because not all of them have to be unnhinged.
Takeoff
Birthday: June 18
It’s still so crazy to think that Takeoff isn’t here anymore but we’ll still be sure to celebrate him when his birthday rolls around in June. Big Gemini, not the little one!
Prince
Birthday: June 7
There’s obviously no greater personification of a Gemini than the late Prince, right? The man went from a whole person to a symbol and dressed androgynously the whole time here was here.
