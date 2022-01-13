Unfortunately, the misinformation on cures for coronavirus have continued and apparently gotten more creative. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker claims he is sitting on a ‘mist’ that could rid your body of the virus, reported the Washington Post.

Walker said in a Glenn Beck podcast interview he had a “dry mist” that could clean anyone from covid and was also FDA-approved, According to the Post. Well, that doesn’t sound like a product someone is trying to sell you from under their trench coat at all.

The Daily Beast reported Walker interrupted a discussion on law enforcement to drop Beck a piece of information he “shouldn’t tell.”

From the Daily Beast:



“Do you know right now, I have something that [you can bring] into a building, that will clean you of COVID, as you walk through this, this dry mist?” Walker asks. Beck, processing this information, squints. Walker interprets this as an invitation to proceed. “As you walk through the door, it will kill any COVID on your body,” he continues. He leans in and adds, “EPA-, FDA-approved.” “When you leave—it will kill the virus as you leave, this here product,” Walker says. He adds that he has a second unspecified miracle product, a “spray” possibly indicated for use after the dry mist treatment. “They don’t want to talk about that. They don’t want to hear about that,” Walker says. “And I’m serious.”

Now, this man is running for office by the way. The Post wrote Walker is expected to face Sen. Ralph Warnock in Georgia’s Senate contest all while having little-to-no experience in politics yet loads of support from the Republican Party, including an endorsement from Trump.

Maybe Walker wanted to be seen in Trump’s likeness. The former president did spend a lot of time spreading misinformation about the virus, including a suggestion to drink house cleaning products as a homemade remedy.

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that,” said Trump, via the Daily Beast.

Aside from making up anti-covid aerosols, the former Dallas Cowboys running back, is currently facing allegations of threatening to kill two women, one of them being his ex-wife, reported the Post. That didn’t seem to hurt any of his political support. The Post reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had concerns about said allegations but endorsed Walker anyway .

However, Walker stirred the anti-vax pot instead.

More from The Daily Beast:

In October, the Heisman winner had to cancel a fundraising event hosted by a donor whose Twitter profile featured an image of syringes in the shape of a swastika. (A Walker spokesperson initially defended the image as not being anti-vaccine, but “clearly an anti-mandatory vaccination graphic,” adding that “Herschel unequivocally opposes antisemitism and bigotry of all kinds.”) The prior month, Walker expressed support for Nicki Minaj, whose apocryphal claim that the vaccine caused her cousin to develop swollen testicles had gone viral. “Hey @NICKIMINAJ, It’s always okay to ask questions. It should be encouraged to be inquisitive in order to make sure we’re putting our country’s best interest at heart,” Walker tweeted. “Thank you for speaking out!!!”

Lordt! The CDC has plenty of research and information regarding the (actually FDA-approved) vaccines as well as how the virus spreads. Keep reading and stay safe.