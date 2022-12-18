When it comes to fashion, Former First Lady Michelle Obama never disappoints. Whether she’s rocking something off the rack from J. Crew or designer duds from the latest Versace collection, she knows what looks best on her, and she’s not afraid to push the envelope. And her style has only become edgier since she left the White House.



Her time as First Lady may be over, but she’s still serving lewks as she hits the road to promote her latest book, “The Light We Carry,” braids and all. So we thought it would be fun to look at some of her book tour bests over the years. But knowing Mrs. Obama, we’ll definitely have to keep updating this one as the tour goes on.