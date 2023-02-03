15 Most Memorable Grammy Red Carpet Looks

15 Most Memorable Grammy Red Carpet Looks

Here, we provide a flashback to the most-talked-about fashions from the last six ceremonies.

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled 15 Most Memorable Grammy Red Carpet Looks
Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor (Getty Images), Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Grammy Awards red carpet is one of the most criticized parts of the night. Some stars push the envelope of creativity while others look simply elegant and timeless! Here are some of the best red carpet Black looks since 2017. Which one is your favorite?

Blue Ivy 2017

Image for article titled 15 Most Memorable Grammy Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Blue Ivy was paying homage to the late Prince in this adorable pink Gucci pantsuit and white ruffle top. A style icon even as a child!

Gnarly Davidson 2017

Image for article titled 15 Most Memorable Grammy Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Dan MacMedan / Contributor (Getty Images)

Gnarly Davidson, also known as Ceelo Green, arrived on the red carpet in the most shocking way, painted as a golden superhero—or maybe a villain. We still aren’t sure!

Solange Knowles 2017

Image for article titled 15 Most Memorable Grammy Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Singer Solange Knowles looked like a trophy in this golden pleated Gucci gown at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Her natural hair was put up in this fun updo to show off her mismatched earrings as well. Love it!

Rihanna 2017

Image for article titled 15 Most Memorable Grammy Red Carpet Looks
Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor (Getty Images)

Rihanna arrived tardy yet striking in this Armani orange crop top and black volumized skirt on the 2017 Grammy Award red carpet.

Andra Day 2018

Image for article titled 15 Most Memorable Grammy Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Presley Ann / Contributor (Getty Images)

Singer and actress Andra Day was giving us retro chic in this purple and red blazer dress and red platforms for the Grammy Awards in 2018. The beehive updo and purple eyeshadow were the perfect details to wrap up the look.

Tyler the Creator 2018

Image for article titled 15 Most Memorable Grammy Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff (Getty Images), Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff (Getty Images)

Music artist Tyler the Creator broke fashion rules by mixing up fashion brands (Louis Vuitton, Converse, GOLF, and Supreme) on the 2018 Grammy carpet, but he looked cool doing it! He also showed off a leopard print-dyed hairstyle.

SZA 2018

Image for article titled 15 Most Memorable Grammy Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Dan MacMedan / Contributor (Getty Images)

SZA attended her first Grammy Awards ceremony in 2018 and this was the perfect dress for the moment! This white Versace gown with tulle sleeves and thigh-high slits was hands-down one of the best looks of the night. She also had a white rose in hand for the Time’s Up movement.

Ella Mai 2019

Image for article titled 15 Most Memorable Grammy Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Singer Ella Mai won her first Grammy award at the 2019 show and debuted a blunt-cut bob on the same night. Her deep blue strapless gown is timeless and elegant. Bravo Ella!

Billy Porter 2020

Image for article titled 15 Most Memorable Grammy Red Carpet Looks
Photo: David Crotty / Contributor (Getty Images), David Crotty / Contributor (Getty Images)

Billy Porter is the definition of drama and creativity and the red carpet is always a show for him! This turquoise jumpsuit and jacket set, silver fringed boots, and motorized tassel hat made him the star of the carpet!

Megan Thee Stallion 2021

Image for article titled 15 Most Memorable Grammy Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion won her first Grammy at the 2021 Grammy Awards and wore the perfect shade of orange for her beautiful brown skin. The cut or the dress showing off her long legs was perfect for the IT girl of rap. Also, we need to see more updos from Megan!

Beyoncé 2021

Image for article titled 15 Most Memorable Grammy Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance at the 2021 Grammy Awards and looked stunning! The brushed-out blonde hair, form-fitting leather mini dress, matching leather gloves, and chunky earrings were styled perfectly, per usual.

Giveon 2022

Image for article titled 15 Most Memorable Grammy Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Giveon is necessarily considered the most stylish musician, so I’m glad that we got some jewelry and a sparkly jacket this time around! Let’s keep it up Giveon, we need more and more creativity from the men!

Trevor Noah 2022

Image for article titled 15 Most Memorable Grammy Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Trevor Noah can never get caught slipping when it comes to a suit! For his hosting gig at the Grammy Awards in 2022, he wore this tailored-to-perfection pink suit jacket.

Lil Nas X 2022

Image for article titled 15 Most Memorable Grammy Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

This look will go down in Grammy Awards red carpet history as one of the best looks of all time. Rapper Lil Nas X wore this white Balmain set with matching chunky boots. I want this outfit in my size!

Doja Cat 2022

Image for article titled 15 Most Memorable Grammy Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor (Getty Images)

We can always depend on music artist and rising fashion icon, Doja Cat, to stir up conversation on the red carpet. This Versace off-the-shoulder gown in baby blue was made to perfection paired with this platinum blonde bang and bob hairdo to die for!

