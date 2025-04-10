White Georgia Teacher Writes the N-Word on Whiteboard in Front of His Class, Messes Around and Finds Out

A schoolteacher in Georgia took a puzzling (see: unwise) approach fooling around with sensitive language in his classroom last week. You might be able to guess the consequences of his actions.

In a viral video, a white teacher at Walnut Grove High School in Loganville, Ga. is seen writing the N word on his whiteboard, while leaving out the final letter. Then, when a student yelled “R! R!,” the instructor counted down five seconds before completing the word on the whiteboard. Students then laughed and jeered before the video ended.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, the video amassed more than 40,000 views as it was shared online by parents and other users.

“That should never be brought up in a classroom, like ever,” said Adrienna Wyatt, one of the parents who posted the video, in an interview with WSB-TV Atlanta.

The Daily Mail identifies the man as Robert Walker, an assistant wrestling coach at the school. Wyatt told WSB-TV that the video was recorded by “the daughter of a family friend,” and that Wyatt and her mother both reshared the video.

A spokesperson for the Walnut County School District released a statement about the video, confirming that the teacher was fired.

“Walton County School District is aware of the video that is circulating and we are investigating,” the statement reads. “The individual involved is no longer employed with the Walton County School District.”

WSB-TV was unable to confirm the context that Walker was attempting to use the word in, but it’s difficult to imagine any scenario that would justify a white teacher writing that on the chalkboard. Especially in an era where so many students can use the cameras on their cell phones to make a spectacle of it.

Wyatt said that even if Walker was attempting to tell a joke with the word, that the teacher’s actions were inexcusable.

“A lot of people saying, ‘Oh, it was a joke. You don’t know what they were saying before,’” Wyatt said. “But what kind of joke inside of a classroom setting has to deal with those types of racial slurs?”