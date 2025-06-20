The Words Cassie Spewed in Audio Played at Diddy Trial Made Public, And What She Said May Shock You

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Singer-Songwriter Cassie attends Buttah Skin By Dorion Renaud Holiday Pop-Up on December 14, 2022 in New York City.

As the federal trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs continues, shocking evidence that was played for the jury has now been made public, including an intense audio clip of his ex, Cassie Ventura. But it's what she was heard saying in that recording that's sounding alarms.

The harrowing audio was played during the cross-examination of Ventura last month, the Daily Mail reports. Ventura is reportedly heard speaking to an unidentified man in the audio, saying, "It's my f***ing life and I'll kill you."

The audio continues with her reportedly threatening, "If you don't show me right now I will kill you, and I will hide you and I will cut you up and put you in the f***ing dirt,'" to the unidentified man. The man allegedly claimed to have video of one of the alleged "freak offs" from 2014.

Diddy's defense presented this in an attempt to prove the "Me & U" singer was "an enthusiastic participant" in his infamous "freak offs." She is allegedly then heard saying, "I'm gonna kill you and then [Diddy's] gonna kill you again."

"I’ve never killed anybody in my life, but I will kill you," Ventura is reportedly heard later saying in the audio she recorded herself. "It’s not going to be blood on my hands. Someone else is going to do it."

During the cross-examination, Ventura reportedly explained that she was following Diddy's orders in the audio, and that he told her not to let the man "out of her sight." She explained that she felt "sick" at the thought of the sex tape getting out, and felt like she had to "handle" the situation.

Multiple testimonies from witnesses have been presented throughout this trial, in what has become one of the biggest cases in pop culture history. Ventura took the stand last month and revealed shocking details surrounding her relationship with the disgraced rapper. Her testimony included claims of him dragging her in 2016 inside a hotel happened right after one of his alleged “freak-offs.”

As we've reported, the federal trial against the Bad Boy Records' founder has lasted six weeks. Diddy is facing multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution. Combs has pleaded not guilty and was denied bail.