Travis Hunter Said 'I Do' After the Internet Said 'Don't'— And Black Social Media is in Shambles

Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, had an extra special Memorial Day weekend with his fiancée Leanna Lenee. But if you thoughts folks online were as happy about it as he was... think again!

As we previously told you, Hunter and Lenee had been engaged since February 2024. The announcement was later met with a flood of negative chatter online thanks to some controversial videos of her that went viral 10 months later.

Fast forward to the fifth month of 2025, the couple decided to make things official by walking down the aisle on May 24. Evidenced by photos and videos posted by the two, Hunter and Lenee tied the knot at a luxury wedding venue in Tennessee. He also gifted her with a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800 as a wedding gift.

And while a wedding is usually cause for celebration — thanks to reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars’ player may not have signed a prenup and lingering ill-feelings towards Lenee — the news of their nuptials was met with mixed reactions on social media. While some fans were happy for the young couple, others felt like it would only be a matter of time before Hunter would come to regret his decision.

“The way Travis Hunter and his girl ignored y’all, went about their life, married, and are expecting is amazing,” wrote one user on X.

“The talk behind Travis Hunter is wild. Nigga is rich, successful and happily married before 24 and there are 33 year old broke, unaccomplished, losers talking down on him lol the internet is something,” said another.

Added another user, “Call me crazy, but, I think Travis Hunter gonna be happily married to that girl forever.”

However, over on Instagram, people were less enthusiastic and supportive.

“You just feel bad for him man,” one user wrote in the comments section of the NFL’s post about Hunter.

“He’s in for some pain,” said another.

“My dad has always said ‘those who do not listen will feel,’” said another.

Lenee, born Leanna De La Fuente, returned to social media after an extended hiatus. She shared pictures of her wedding dress as she posed alongside her husband. Her silence was seemingly in response to being criticized for staying seated when Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in December, only standing when Deion Sanders instructed her to stand.

Hunter took to Twitch to defend his woman, saying he knows “what I got. I know my girl. My girl’s been with me for five years.” He added: “Y’all hate on me and then y’all go hate on my girl. I feel the same pain that she feel. We’re unseperable [sic], we’re with each other. If she hurting, of course I’m going to be hurting.”

Regardless of how you may feel about the couple, here’s hoping that they can find their happily ever after despite the negativity!