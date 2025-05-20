Wendy Williams' Harrowing Road to an Assisted Living Facility's Memory Unit Finally Explained in New Doc

More information is coming out about Wendy Williams and her “prison”-like living arrangements. And what we’ve just learned might come as a surprise.

Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics

Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics CC Share Subtitles Off

English Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics

As you may know by now, the former daytime talk show host has been living at the Coterie assisted living facility in New York City since 2023 as part of her legal guardianship. As we previously told you, when she first arrived there, she was made to stay on the third floor which granted her access all over the building with no restrictions. However, things took a sharp turn not too long after. Williams was then switched to the fifth floor, deemed the “memory unit.” She was also no longer able to freely roam nor was she given that many amenities in her living space.

Advertisement

Now, it appears we know just what happened to cause the change in the first place thanks to a new documentary that debuted on the ID Channel on Monday (May 19), aptly titled “TRAPPED: What Is Happening to Wendy Williams?.” The doc revealed that Williams’ shift to the fifth floor was caused by an impromptu visit she took to the rooftop bar of the building on her birthday. Considering the fact that she had previously discussed issues with alcohol, the trip to the bar in itself was a red flag and proved to be an even bigger one for the facility.

Advertisement

“On her birthday, she decided to get in the elevator and see where she could go. Well, it went all the way up to the rooftop bar, and it being her birthday, she ordered a drink, and then another one, and another,” said investigative reporter Diane Drummond. “Who knows how many, but she will admit to you that she got drunk, she had a relapse.”

TRAPPED: WHAT IS HAPPENING TO WENDY WILLIAMS? Official Trailer

She went on to say that Williams’ consequent “treatment” was for her to be moved to a more limited living area where she only has a bathroom and television in her room. Now she’s rarely let off the floor or the building by her guardian.

Advertisement

This account lines up with previous details that were shared to TMZ by an alleged staffer from Coterie back in February. Williams has since described her current arrangements as a “prison,” noting in a separate interview that things were “goddamn depressing” and isolating.

There has been a lot of positive movement on Williams’ behalf to eradicate her guardianship. Hopefully with this new documentary, it can expedite the process.