Atlanta Dad Found Guilty of Fatally Starving His Own 4-Year-Old— And the Details Only Get Worse From There

Atlanta father, Rodney McWeay, is facing multiple life sentences for the death of his own four-year-old daughter, Treasure McWeay, after a jury found him guilty on all charges. And the details behind her death are nothing short of heartbreaking.

During the Christmas period of 2023, police found Treasure unconscious after she and her two brothers were intentionally starved by 32-year-old McWeay in what prosecutors called a "house of horrors," according to Atlanta News First. Treasure was announced dead after being taken to the hospital, and McWeay was arrested on December 21st, the outlet reported.

Back in June of 2023, the kids had been removed from McWeay's custody after a complaint had been sent to the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services about the living conditions of McWeay's home. However, McWeay kidnapped the kids from their mother's home in Maryland and took them back to Georgia, where he kept them locked in separate rooms monitored by cameras, according to Law & Crime.

Months before Treasure's death, the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services made multiple attempts to check on the children, but found that police responses were often delayed, per FOX 5. Prosecutors also stated that from the outside, McWeay's home looked "quiet, playful, and inviting," according to NBC affiliate, 11 Alive.

Treasure weighed just 24 pounds when she passed, and a pediatrician testified in court that one of her brothers had a decline in growth and bruises from being struck, per FOX 5. Treasure's death was due to a heart attack caused by malnutrition, according to PEOPLE.

McWeay's attorney said that though McWeay made "wrong decisions" when it comes to the mother of his kids, he never intentionally tried to harm his children, per Atlanta News First.

McWeay, who was found guilty for murder, cruelty to children, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and contribution to the dependency of a minor, will be sentenced in the next thirty days with the option to appeal, according to FOX5.