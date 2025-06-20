Why Wendy Williams is Clapping Back at a Lawsuit Filed on Her Behalf

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television)

If you've been following The Root's coverage of the Wendy Williams saga, you know the talk show queen has sadly been isolated from friends and family since being placed in a legal guardianship in 2023. Williams has been outspoken about wanting out of the guardianship so she can be reunited with her loved ones, but no one who can help seems to be hearing her cries.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view AI Is the New Civil Rights Frontier: Loren Douglass on Wealth, Politics & Power To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video AI Is the New Civil Rights Frontier: Loren Douglass on Wealth, Politics & Power

Now, Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, is getting involved by filing a lawsuit on her behalf. But don't expect her to call him up to thank him anytime soon. In fact, she believes his motives are anything but pure.

Williams told TMZ she had nothing to do with Hunter's suit and didn't know he was planning to file. But, she added she's not surprised he would take things up in court – so he can get paid.

"I had no idea, nor do I want him to be a part of my life like that," Wendy told host Harvey Levin in a June 19 phone interview. "He's a money-grubber. He's always been that way."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TP9E-LVo4GA

In his suit, Hunter asks for Williams to be released from involuntary confinement and for Sabrina Morrissey to be fired as her guardian, Oh, and he's also looking for $250 million in compensatory damages.

According to Page Six, Hunter believes his ex-wife is "being abused, neglected, and defrauded under the care of court-appointed guardians." He said Williams is being held in "fraudulent bondage," despite being competent to make her own decisions.

Wendy thinks her ex is in it for the money, but Hunter insists he's filing the suit on behalf of Kevin Hunter Jr., the 24-year-old son he shared with Wendy, and is only trying to help the former talk show host get what she's due.

“It’s not a money grab. He’s not suing for money for him. He’s suing so Wendy can get compensation,” a source told Page Six.

We'll be watching this one.