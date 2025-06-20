Jasmine Crockett’s Comments Shading Trump Supporters Just Sparked a Fiery Clapback From Trump’s White House Secretary

We all know Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is no stranger to beefing with President Donald Trump and his MAGA constituents. But now, it seems White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt wants the smoke too, and she has a thing, or two, to say about the Democrat.

Crockett joined journalist Katie Couric for a one-on-one interview, and she did not hold back when it came down to Trump's recent handling of the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles. As we previously reported, Trump sent thousands of National Guard and Marine troops against California state's orders. And Crockett said the move speaks to a bigger issue in the country.

"This idea that we don't care how many people get hurt... thinking that you have your own special little army that's for you," the congresswoman began. "I mean it is just sick. And anybody that supports it is also sick," Crockett said, referring to pro-Trump voters and politicians throughout the nation.

She added, "We've got a mental health crisis in this country because everyone-- no matter how you affiliate yourself-- should be against Trump." Crockett, like other Democrats, have repeatedly called out Republicans for refusing to stand up to Trump's blitz on diversity, Elon Musk's role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tariff wars with our allies and everything else Trump has facilitated in his first six months back in office.

"This is not partisan," she continued before saying she'd much rather have a "regular" Republican like former President George W. Bush instead of Trump. "Right now, we have someone that does not care and he's been enabled," Crockett concluded.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlCoMjcUpl4

Well, word got back to Secretary Leavitt during a press conference in the White House. And to Crockett, she had a short, but loaded response. "It's incredibly derogatory to accuse nearly 80 million Americans of mental illness," Leavitt started.

"The last time I checked, Jasmine Crockett couldn't dream of winning such a majority of the public as President Trump did," she continued, before adding that Trump supporters are "forgotten men and women, business owners, law enforcement officers, nurses and teachers and Middle America."

Leavitt even laughed at Crockett, saying if the congresswoman is a rising star in the Democratic party, then that's only good news for Republicans. So far, the congresswoman hasn't responded to Leavitt, but that doesn't mean she's not gearing up for the comeback of the century.