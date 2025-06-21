Cardi B, Offset and the Real Reasons Celebrities Recycle Each Others’ Partners

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

If you're following the escapades of Cardi B and Offset, the still-married, yet separated couple, you likely know that Cardi B has been stepping out with NFL player Stefon Diggs. After years of rumors of Offset cheating, it's quite apparent that Cardi B has had enough, but Offset may or may not be connecting with Diggs' former girlfriend, Sky Marlene, who was just seen at one of his latest shows.

If it's true, of all the people in this world Offset can actually hook up with, why would he stoop so low as to, if the rumors do hold true, be making a play for Diggs' ex? And the bigger question: Why is it that -- throughout the world of entertainment and sports -- celebrities stay wading in the same barrel of fish when they can have anyone they want?

Other examples: Rumors swirl that the "Jane" who testified in the Diddy trial earlier this month is Daphne Joy, the former girlfriend of 50 Cent as well as his son's mother. After dating 50, why would Joy feel the need to fall into the arms of Sean Combs? On the other hand, what went through Diddy's mind to link with her knowing full well that she was connected to the Queens rapper?

What went through former NBA player Derek Fisher's mind when he decided to hook up with his former teammate, Matt Barnes' wife, Gloria Govan, leading to Barnes having to rush to his wife's home, where his kids were at the time Fisher was with Govan. That led to some fisticuffs that could have been avoided. I mean...your own former teammate, who you played with for two years?

I'm sure many celebs only want to couple with others who can understand the lifestyle and have a higher tolerance for the intricacies therein that a "civilian" wouldn't grasp. Maybe that's why Jennifer Lopez's first marriage didn't last that long, as perhaps her former husband did not grasp what she experienced in the public eye. The comfort level of dealing with one who knows the pressure of being under public scrutiny daily makes for a link that does not have to be explained to one who won't get it.

Or, it could be that once that person is used to living a particular lifestyle only a wealthy celebrity can provide is so great that returning to anything less would feel like a step down. And who would want their lavish lifestyle to be reduced if they have options?

With celebrities, there's that aspect of feeling like they have to "step their game" up with the next conquest...er, relationship. If someone is used to living the life with someone who was a millionaire, as with life, work, and anything else, they want to "level up" so the next step may be a multimillionaire or a billionaire. What better way to show your last "love" that you're better off without them?

Oh...and let's not forget pettiness/revenge factor. We've seen plenty of times over the years when a popular movie star goes through a bad breakup with someone who may not have been as popular. What better way to get revenge on the person than to "step up" and date someone even bigger than your last boyfriend/husband/lover/wife/girlfriend? To be able to gloat that you've "leveled up" with no regrets can set the tone for the pettiness of factors that will surely make headlines!

When it comes to celebs recycling partners, one or all of the aforementioned factors play in. And as long as they give us a front row seat, we'll be there armed with popcorn.