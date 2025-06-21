13 Things You Better Know When Dealing With a Cancer This Season

Screenshot: X

It's Cancer season, y'all. And that means from June 21 to July 22, anyone you know who has a birthday is preparing to celebrate in a major way. This water sign, represented by the crab is known for being emotional, highly guarded and probably one of the most loyal, ride-or-die members of your crew.

If you know and love a Cancer, you already know that it can be tough breaking through that tough exterior to get to all that lovin' waiting on the inside. But in case you don't know, you'd better do yourself a favor and read on before getting involved with one. Here's everything you need to know about someone born under the sign of Cancer.

They're Highly Intuitive

When we tell you that people born under the sign of Cancer are on a different level, please believe it. From the moment they walk into the room, Cancers can pick up on the energy. This highly intuitive sign is so aware of what's going on at the moment that you might not realize it until six months later.

They're Emotional AF

Don't expect a Cancer to get through a painful breakup or watch a sappy romantic comedy without feeling some type of way and maybe even a shedding a tear or two. This water sign is known for being highly sensitive, so be prepared for them to wear their heart on their sleeve.

You Might Think They're Being Cold

If you find yourself hitting a wall while trying to get to know a Cancer, don't take it personally. This sign, represented by the crab, is known for keeping a tough exterior shell. But don't take it personally, it's just their way of guarding their feelings. Because if you hurt them, you don't want to get caught in the crossfire.

Don't Take Their Kindness for Weakness

You may think that because they cried during the final scene of the "Wicked" movie (don't judge) that Cancers are pushovers. But don't get it twisted, all of that emotion can come out in a not-so-nice way, if they're triggered. So be ready to get cursed out if you rub them the wrong way.

They Don't Mind a Night In

One thing about Cancers is they don't mind spending a night at home. In fact, they cherish their time in their own space and often decorate their homes to provide maximum comfort. You'd better believe a Cancer's crib will be super cozy because they plan on spending lots of time there.

They Love Their Families

Cancers love their families, which is why they are some of the best caretakers. They will nurture the hell out of those they love. They just have to be careful not to smother them.

They Keep Their Circles Tight

Cancers don't mind spending time alone, in fact, most would prefer it to being forced to hang out with someone they don't really rock with. If you can call a Cancer one of your people, know that that's almost as good as being on the list at one of the most exclusive clubs in town.

"When it comes to friendships, Cancers keep their circles tight," TikTok user@tatianathemystic said. "You would think it's a secret society the way that Cancers is very selective about the people they let into their inner, inner, inner circle.

They're Great Hosts

If you get invited to a party at a Cancer's house, you'd better make it a point to be in the place. Cancers are known for being amazing hosts, so prepare to eat well, drink a lot and laugh until you can't laugh anymore.

They're The Ones You Call in Your Time of Need

Their empathetic nature makes Cancers among the best people to call when you need someone to lean on. They will listen to what you have to say. And if you're lucky, they may even hit you off with some good advice.

They're Artistic

This water sign is known for being extremely expressive, which is why so many Cancers excel in the arts. They often find music, writing and other forms of art to be a positive outlet for all of the stuff they might otherwise keep bottled up inside. Solange, Missy Elliot, Forrest Whitaker, Jaden Smith and George Clinton are among the famous artists born under the sign of Cancer.

They Don't Do Well With These Signs

Cancers love being in love, but when looking for a mate, there are some signs in the Zodiac they should probably avoid. They aren't great with fire signs, like Aires, Leo and Sagittarius, who tend to be less doting and more direct. They might also want to steer clear of air signs, like Gemini, Libra and Aquarius, who may not give them the sensitivity and gentleness they often seek.

They Take Pride in Their Work

People born under the sign of Cancer are often model employees – they generally take pride in their work and want to excel at any task thrown their way. Just make sure they know they're appreciated.

They're Gonna Need a Minute

Because Cancers take so much pride in everything they do, they may not receive people telling them they're not doing a good job in the best way. If they think they're doing the right thing and you tell them otherwise, be prepared to give them plenty of time and space to get over it.