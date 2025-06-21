Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

13 Things You Better Know When Dealing With a Cancer This Season

From June 21 to July 22, people born under the sign of Cancer will be celebrating in a big way. From their tendency to be artistic to their uncanny ability to read a room, here is everything you need to know about this Zodiac sign.

By










Published

Screenshot: X

It's Cancer season, y'all. And that means from June 21 to July 22, anyone you know who has a birthday is preparing to celebrate in a major way. This water sign, represented by the crab is known for being emotional, highly guarded and probably one of the most loyal, ride-or-die members of your crew.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
AI Is the New Civil Rights Frontier: Loren Douglass on Wealth, Politics & Power
view video
AI Is the New Civil Rights Frontier: Loren Douglass on Wealth, Politics & Power


If you know and love a Cancer, you already know that it can be tough breaking through that tough exterior to get to all that lovin' waiting on the inside. But in case you don't know, you'd better do yourself a favor and read on before getting involved with one. Here's everything you need to know about someone born under the sign of Cancer.

They're Highly Intuitive

https://twitter.com/6CancerZone9/status/1898958275443597649

When we tell you that people born under the sign of Cancer are on a different level, please believe it. From the moment they walk into the room, Cancers can pick up on the energy. This highly intuitive sign is so aware of what's going on at the moment that you might not realize it until six months later.

They're Emotional AF

https://twitter.com/milkstrology/status/1154571828418899969

Don't expect a Cancer to get through a painful breakup or watch a sappy romantic comedy without feeling some type of way and maybe even a shedding a tear or two. This water sign is known for being highly sensitive, so be prepared for them to wear their heart on their sleeve.

You Might Think They're Being Cold

Pexels Photo by: Anna Shvets

If you find yourself hitting a wall while trying to get to know a Cancer, don't take it personally. This sign, represented by the crab, is known for keeping a tough exterior shell. But don't take it personally, it's just their way of guarding their feelings. Because if you hurt them, you don't want to get caught in the crossfire.

Don't Take Their Kindness for Weakness

https://twitter.com/dafierygeneral/status/1849441804979982436

You may think that because they cried during the final scene of the "Wicked" movie (don't judge) that Cancers are pushovers. But don't get it twisted, all of that emotion can come out in a not-so-nice way, if they're triggered. So be ready to get cursed out if you rub them the wrong way.

They Don't Mind a Night In

Pexels Photo by: Kampus Productions

One thing about Cancers is they don't mind spending a night at home. In fact, they cherish their time in their own space and often decorate their homes to provide maximum comfort. You'd better believe a Cancer's crib will be super cozy because they plan on spending lots of time there.

They Love Their Families

Pexels Photo by August de Richelieu

Cancers love their families, which is why they are some of the best caretakers. They will nurture the hell out of those they love. They just have to be careful not to smother them.

They Keep Their Circles Tight

https://www.tiktok.com/@tatianathemystic/video/7503914886120967470?q=cancer%20zodiac%20sign%20women&t=1750454913127

Cancers don't mind spending time alone, in fact, most would prefer it to being forced to hang out with someone they don't really rock with. If you can call a Cancer one of your people, know that that's almost as good as being on the list at one of the most exclusive clubs in town.

"When it comes to friendships, Cancers keep their circles tight," TikTok user@tatianathemystic said. "You would think it's a secret society the way that Cancers is very selective about the people they let into their inner, inner, inner circle.

They're Great Hosts

Pexels Photo by: Kampus Production

If you get invited to a party at a Cancer's house, you'd better make it a point to be in the place. Cancers are known for being amazing hosts, so prepare to eat well, drink a lot and laugh until you can't laugh anymore.

They're The Ones You Call in Your Time of Need

Pexels Photo by: Cottonbro Studio

Their empathetic nature makes Cancers among the best people to call when you need someone to lean on. They will listen to what you have to say. And if you're lucky, they may even hit you off with some good advice.

They're Artistic

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 28: Crown Royal and Solange Knowles for Saint Heron celebrate partnership on August 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

This water sign is known for being extremely expressive, which is why so many Cancers excel in the arts. They often find music, writing and other forms of art to be a positive outlet for all of the stuff they might otherwise keep bottled up inside. Solange, Missy Elliot, Forrest Whitaker, Jaden Smith and George Clinton are among the famous artists born under the sign of Cancer.

They Don't Do Well With These Signs

https://twitter.com/hotgirltarotsha/status/1618288263978184705

Cancers love being in love, but when looking for a mate, there are some signs in the Zodiac they should probably avoid. They aren't great with fire signs, like Aires, Leo and Sagittarius, who tend to be less doting and more direct. They might also want to steer clear of air signs, like Gemini, Libra and Aquarius, who may not give them the sensitivity and gentleness they often seek.

They Take Pride in Their Work

https://twitter.com/Zodi_Am/status/1813026449462554933

People born under the sign of Cancer are often model employees – they generally take pride in their work and want to excel at any task thrown their way. Just make sure they know they're appreciated.

They're Gonna Need a Minute

https://twitter.com/Cancerzodiiac/status/1343625280242380800

Because Cancers take so much pride in everything they do, they may not receive people telling them they're not doing a good job in the best way. If they think they're doing the right thing and you tell them otherwise, be prepared to give them plenty of time and space to get over it.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Trigger Warning…All of the Shocking Testimony From Diddy’s Federal Trial

From federal raids to gruesome details of Cassie's alleged abuse, witnesses at Diddy's trial paint a scary picture ...
Continue Reading
15 AI Videos of Black Folks That Look So Real You Were Likely Fooled

15 AI Videos of Black Folks That Look So Real You Were Likely Fooled

From sparking social media discourse to cotton picking vlogs, these AI videos are getting out of hand ...
Continue Reading

Why Wendy Williams is Clapping Back at a Lawsuit Filed on <i>Her</i> Behalf

Why Wendy Williams is Clapping Back at a Lawsuit Filed on Her Behalf

The former talk show host says she had no idea her ex-husband was filing a lawsuit on her behalf ...
Continue Reading
Photo: Getty Images Gary John Norman

The Words Cassie Spewed in Audio Played at Diddy Trial Made Public, And What She Said May Shock You

Diddy's defense used the audio in an attempt to prove Cassie was "an enthusiastic participant" during "freak offs." ...
Continue Reading
Atlanta Dad Found Guilty of Fatally Starving His Own 4-Year-Old— And the Details Only Get Worse From There

Atlanta Dad Found Guilty of Fatally Starving His Own 4-Year-Old— And the Details Only Get Worse From There

Prosecutors said Rodney McWeay's home from the outside looked "quiet, playful, and inviting." ...
Continue Reading
Fat Joe Sued For $20 Million Over These Unbelievable Sex Abuse Allegations, But There's More to the Story

Fat Joe Sued For $20 Million Over These Unbelievable Sex Abuse Allegations, But There’s More to the Story

Fat Joe is defending himself against allegations made by Terrance "T.A." Dixon, who worked with the rapper from 2006 to 2019 ...
Continue Reading
Jasmine Crockett's Comments Shading Trump Supporters Just Sparked a Fiery Clapback From Trump's White House Secretary

Jasmine Crockett’s Comments Shading Trump Supporters Just Sparked a Fiery Clapback From Trump’s White House Secretary

After laughing at Crockett, Karoline Leavitt said if the congresswoman is a rising Democrat, then that's only good news for Republicans ...
Continue Reading
AI Is the New Civil Rights Frontier: Loren Douglass on Wealth, Politics & Power

AI Is the New Civil Rights Frontier: Loren Douglass on Wealth, Politics & Power

The Boulé chairman explains why Black ownership and political engagement are the keys to lasting influence in the AI era ...
Continue Reading
The Shocking Reason Michelle Obama Says She's 'So Glad' She Didn't Have a Boy

The Shocking Reason Michelle Obama Says She’s ‘So Glad’ She Didn’t Have a Boy

The former First Lady has interesting reasoning for not wanting a son ...
Continue Reading
Why Black TikTok is Dragging Kroger for Their Juneteenth Cakes...Sheesh!

Why Black TikTok is Dragging Kroger for Their Juneteenth Cakes…Sheesh!

One TikTok user called the grocery chain's effort to celebrate Juneteenth "a mockery!" ...
Continue Reading
Why This Florida Man Swallowed Nearly $800,000 in Jewelry and What Happened Next

Why This Florida Man Swallowed Nearly $800,000 in Jewelry and What Happened Next

Jaythan Lawrence Gilder had 48 warrants for his arrest way before he took this drastic measure ...
Continue Reading
Lizzo <i>Finally</i> Admits the Secret Behind Her Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation

Lizzo Finally Admits the Secret Behind Her Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation

Last September, Lizzo slammed an online commenter who accused her of using Ozempic ...
Continue Reading
Trump Stayed Quiet About Juneteenth Except For This One Post, Which Has the Internet Furious

Trump Stayed Quiet About Juneteenth Except For This One Post, Which Has the Internet Furious

Trump once celebrated Juneteenth every year of his first term, but now, he has a different plan for the federal holiday ...
Continue Reading
Whoopi Goldberg's Comments On "The View" About Iran Sparked Online Outrage

Whoopi Goldberg’s Comments On “The View” About Iran Sparked Online Outrage

A heated on-air exchange turned into an online debate comparing the Iranian regime to the Black American experience ...
Continue Reading
What's 2025's Black Song of The Summer? The Answer Will Surprise You

What’s 2025’s Black Song of The Summer? The Answer Will Surprise You

The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is all about hot days at the beach, warm nights out with friends, and cookouts, of course. But you can't have all that fun in the sun without a dope playlist, including one song that sums up everything that's great about the ...
Continue Reading
 Why Black Folks Who Did Not Know Juneteenth Was A Thing Until Biden Said So ...Need Their Black Card Revoked

 Why Black Folks Who Did Not Know Juneteenth Was A Thing Until Biden Said So …Need Their Black Card Revoked

There is no excuse. Either they were not raised right or they were not paying attention ...
Continue Reading
Unassuming "Mama Duke"Shocked The World On The America's Got Talent Stage

Unassuming “Mama Duke”Shocked The World On The America’s Got Talent Stage

America's Got Talent might have just stumbled across its star of the season ...
Continue Reading
Remember Christian Keyes? Former Tyler Perry Accuser's Video Resurfaces Following New Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Remember Christian Keyes? Former Tyler Perry Accuser’s Video Resurfaces Following New Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Keyes, who was in Perry's 2005 film 'Diary of a Mad Black Woman,' became a trending topic once again this week ...
Continue Reading
Will Smith Makes This Wildly Surprising, Candid Admission About His Parenting

Will Smith Makes This Wildly Surprising, Candid Admission About His Parenting

The "Bad Boy" actor learned the hard way how to move with his three now-grown children ...
Continue Reading
Viewers Watched Social Media Influencer's Chilling Last Moments on Live— Then Came the Unthinkable

Viewers Watched Social Media Influencer’s Chilling Last Moments on Live— Then Came the Unthinkable

People suspect Duchess Dior was killed by her husband after they argued during a Facebook live stream ...
Continue Reading

More From The Root