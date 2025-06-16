Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

A Peek Inside Travis Hunter’s New Jacksonville Mansion

Days after his wedding, NFL star Travis Hunter bought a mansion in one of Florida's most exclusive neighborhoods.

Published

After securing the No. 2 NFL draft pick, Travis Hunter and his wife have officially settled in one of Florida’s most exclusive neighborhoods. The couple got married last month, and just days later, they bought a $3.3 million mansion in Jacksonville– where Hunter is set to start his first professional season in the fall.

The 8,125-square-foot property has two stories and even has a four-car garage. It was originally built in 1995, but after a series of owners, the home has had plenty of upgrades and updates, according to Jax Daily Record. From a tennis court and pool to a home theater and wine cellar, take a look at the estate the Hunters can now call home.

Gated Community

Screenshot from The Real Estate Insider

The house is part of a grated community in the Deerwood Country Club in Jacksonville. According to The Real Estate Insider, the home is the most expensive property in the neighborhood.

Living Room

Screenshot from The Real Estate Insider

The living room area is decked with built in features like this fireplace and the bookshelf.

Dining Room Area

Screenshot from The Real Estate Insider

According to the Hunters’ real estate agent, the NFL star toured 16 homes with his wife and brother before deciding on this one.

Master Bedroom

Screenshot from The Real Estate Insider

Hunter’s home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Master Bathroom

Screenshot from The Real Estate Insider

The master bathroom has a shower, bathtub and his and hers sinks… What else could you ask for out of a master bathroom??

Walk-In Closets

Screenshot from The Real Estate Insider

Another impressive aspect of the home is these massive walk-in closets.

Laundry Room

Screenshot from The Real Estate Insider

This laundry room is loaded with not one– but two washer and dryer units. Plus, this spacious area has plenty of room for extra storage.

Office

Screenshot from The Real Estate Insider

Hunter bought the house from Gregory Blair Stringfellow and Angela Evangelista Stringfellow in May. The Stringfellows originally bought the home in 2010 from former Green Bay Packers LeRoy Butler.

Private Gym

Screenshot from The Real Estate Insider

For a NFL star in the making, this home gym will likely prove vital to Hunter’s career.

Wine Cellar

Screenshot from The Real Estate Insider

This wine cellar is straight out of The Cask of Amontillado!

Home Theater

Screenshot from The Real Estate Insider

In addition to all the other amenities this home has to offer, Hunter also secured a private home theater. This is perfect for entertaining guests, watching football highlights or a simple movie night with his wife.

Pool

Screenshot from The Real Estate Insider

Built in 1995, the home sits on 7.5 acres and includes this amazing pool and waterfall.

Open Floor Concept

Screenshot from The Real Estate Insider

The mansion has an open floor concept, which gives the already massive space an even bigger feel.

Kicthen

Screenshot from The Real Estate Insider

Who doesn’t love an updated kitchen with appliances straight out the future?

Tennis Court

Screenshot from The Real Estate Insider

The mansion also has a private tennis court. It’s unclear if Hunter is a fan of the sport, but if not, he can always transform the space into something more fitting for an NFL player.

Backyard

Screenshot from The Real Estate Insider

The space is the perfect spot for Hunter to get some practice drills in.

