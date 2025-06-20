Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

15 AI Videos of Black Folks That Look So Real You Were Likely Fooled

From sparking social media discourse to cotton picking vlogs, these AI videos are getting out of hand.

Screenshots from TikTok

We know artificial intelligence is here to stay, but some of these videos are getting out of control! From generated mukbangs (videos of people eating ridiculous amounts of food) to flat-out racist stereotypes, people are using AI to portray Black people in funny, misleading and sometimes dangerous ways.

AI Is the New Civil Rights Frontier: Loren Douglass on Wealth, Politics & Power
AI Is the New Civil Rights Frontier: Loren Douglass on Wealth, Politics & Power

It's getting downright scary how realistic AI is getting as it grows in popularity. The moral impi

As AI becomes more popular within the Black community, many folks are warning about the negative implications of it all. Check out these life-like AI videos for yourself, and you decide if folks are truly playing with fire...

Sparking Twitter Discourse

https://twitter.com/rahsh33m/status/1935100294372663716

Earlier this week, an video portraying a Black woman eating fried chicken sparked major debate online. No, it wasn't because of how realistic the video looked. Instead, folks were worried about what the AI woman said: "You cut off your friend for missing your birthday dinner but not the man who forgot your birthday?" People online ran with the question and gave their own two cents on why the friend was justified or not.

SlaveTok

https://www.tiktok.com/@h2codeclips/video/7512677701937925407?q=ai%20black%20people&t=1750444517749

A new trend is bubbling on TikTok, and folks are dubbing it "slavetok." Videos like this are circulating on the app of Black men vlogging their "cotton picking" experience.

AI Vloggers

https://www.tiktok.com/@aiforher/video/7512529474559151391

The rise of AI vlogging could very well be in our future. Videos like this showing an AI Black woman packing are scary similar to how our favorite YouTube vloggers would usually do. One user in the comments, however, noticed a small glitch which gave it away that this was indeed AI... Did you catch it?

AI Black Mother

https://www.tiktok.com/@therealjallalee/video/7517866402150173983

We can't tell if this is hilarious or just plan scary.

AI Ads

https://www.tiktok.com/@sadeonscreen/video/7510866260377242910

Despite the implications of AI, folks online claim its helped them with their own businesses. "What if your content could work for you 24/7? I used AI to create her and now she’s helping me attract clients, build a brand, and make passive income," @sadeonscreen said.

Happy Juneteenth

https://www.tiktok.com/@thatgurlalalaratquisha/video/7517692267356785951

While many AI videos paint Black folks in a negative light, others like this, are mostly positive. Here, an older white lady wishes a Black woman Happy Juneteenth.

'OMG Keisha No'

https://www.tiktok.com/@mezuty/video/7515302797219253535

Folks online are loving videos like this where Black people have the snarkiest comebacks to white folks in their business!

AL BLM Protest

https://www.tiktok.com/@blacktivisionai/video/7516923967253302542

If you told us in 2020-- during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests-- that five years later, folks would be recreating the racial tension and disturbing violence of that time through AI content, we wouldn't believe you.

Get Ready With Me

https://www.tiktok.com/@jayllaa.ai/video/7516725728902270238

From start to finish, this AI "get ready with me (GRWM)" video kept us on our toes.

Feeding into Stereotypes?

https://www.tiktok.com/@yns.uncut/video/7515886850813250847

Many question if videos like this one-- portraying a Black couple showing off flashy chains, brand new cars and expensive lifestyles-- does more harm than good.

Skin Care Routines

https://www.tiktok.com/@aliyah.ai8/video/7514041722188352798

She's using Fenty??? Honestly, many folks could learn a thing or two from an AI skin care video just like this one...

AI Karen

https://www.tiktok.com/@welcometochickfila/video/7515631032243195166?q=ai%20black%20people&t=1750449632204

Apparently, it's not just Karens in real life that we have to worry about. This AI Karen might be fake, but stories similar to this happen every single day.

AI Radio Shows

https://www.tiktok.com/@blacktivisionai/video/7516623149211847978?q=ai%20black%20people&t=1750449632204

In the age of podcasts, this AI video of a Black radio show could be the start of a new wave of entertainment.

AI Mukbangs

https://twitter.com/Dexerto/status/1935771623275049253

If you're a fan of mukbang content online, you might just enjoy these AI videos portraying folks grubbing on impressive plates of fake food.

AI Movie Trailer

https://www.tiktok.com/@0xj0v/video/7508867969095863598?q=ai%20black%20people&t=1750449632204

Check out this AI generated movie trailer about a group of Black teens trying to harness their superpowers.

