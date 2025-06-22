Black Folks Have a Strong Reaction to Trump Dropping the U.S. in the Middle of the Israel-Iran Conflict

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 15: U.S. President Donald Trump stops and talks to the media before he boards Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House on June 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. The President will attend the annual meeting of the Group of 7 nations, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States are taking place in the Canadian Rocky Mountains in Alberta, and will run until late Tuesday. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Well, the U.S. has joined what might just turn into an all-out war between Israel and Iran. Early Sunday morning (June 22) Iranian time, President Donald Trump joined Israel’s military conflict with Iran by directing American warplanes and submarines to attack three nuclear sites in the country.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view AI Is the New Civil Rights Frontier: Loren Douglass on Wealth, Politics & Power To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video AI Is the New Civil Rights Frontier: Loren Douglass on Wealth, Politics & Power

By doing so, he broke a promise he gave on the campaign trail to not get America entangled in a foreign war…and Black America has thoughts.

Many question why civilians are being killed in this war between two countries. To date, over 650 military personnel and civilians have been killed in Iran since the beginning of the conflict with Israel. Military deaths…? That’s what they signed up for. But civilians…?

https://www.tiktok.com/@natererun/video/7518587255770942751

Some are questioning why we’re involved in these two countries duking it out in the first place.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mercurialluvr/video/7518620143958674719

But the real ones recognize game…and Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, just played our president for a fool. As this tweet points out, people have been claiming that Iran was close to having a nuclear weapon since Starter Jackets were all the rage and Mobb Deep had folks shook.

https://twitter.com/mmpadellan/status/1936756053665821135

Then there are those who humbly ask for Iran to understand that Black folks who are not in the military ain’t got sh*t to do with whatever Trump has going on.

https://www.tiktok.com/@cmalswrld/video/7515952765273672990

The scariest potential result is that by engaging in this conflict, Trump may have just done the opposite of what he was trying to accomplish. Instead of ending Iran’s attempts to get a nuclear weapon, he has just taken action that will ensure that they will get one.

https://twitter.com/SholaMos1/status/1936668332238983295

The people born after 1996 may not understand this, but Millennials are tired. Too tired. Here we go again.

https://twitter.com/LoLoByke/status/1936648882009841856