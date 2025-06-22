Black Folks Have a Strong Reaction to Trump Dropping the U.S. in the Middle of the Israel-Iran Conflict

Well, the U.S. has joined what might just turn into an all-out war between Israel and Iran. Early Sunday morning (June 22) Iranian time, President Donald Trump joined Israel’s military conflict with Iran by directing American warplanes and submarines to attack three nuclear sites in the country.
By doing so, he broke a promise he gave on the campaign trail to not get America entangled in a foreign war…and Black America has thoughts.
Many question why civilians are being killed in this war between two countries. To date, over 650 military personnel and civilians have been killed in Iran since the beginning of the conflict with Israel. Military deaths…? That’s what they signed up for. But civilians…?
Some are questioning why we’re involved in these two countries duking it out in the first place.
But the real ones recognize game…and Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, just played our president for a fool. As this tweet points out, people have been claiming that Iran was close to having a nuclear weapon since Starter Jackets were all the rage and Mobb Deep had folks shook.
Then there are those who humbly ask for Iran to understand that Black folks who are not in the military ain’t got sh*t to do with whatever Trump has going on.
The scariest potential result is that by engaging in this conflict, Trump may have just done the opposite of what he was trying to accomplish. Instead of ending Iran’s attempts to get a nuclear weapon, he has just taken action that will ensure that they will get one.
The people born after 1996 may not understand this, but Millennials are tired. Too tired. Here we go again.
