Why the Drake Lawsuit is Far More Complicated Than Many Want it to Be

The rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar shook the hip-hop community to its core. But after the Canadian rapper decided to take things out the booth and into the courts, many are wondering what his real motivation is.

Since Drake has filed a formal suit against UMG and other music groups, he’s claimed the defendants conspired to “defame” and “harrass” him after Lamar dropped “Not Like Us” last year. The smash diss track surpassed 1 billion streams in 11 months and won five Grammys, so when the biggest song in the country goes live at the Super Bowl and the crowd is screaming “a minorrrrrr,” what was Drizzy to do?

That’s when he took legal action. In January, Drake sued UMG and other music groups amidst what he says is “defamation” and “harassment.” According to the suit, UMG helped launch a campaign to promote the award-winning diss track in efforts to ruin his reputation and career. But since then, fans and critics have been given him the side eye.

On X, folks had creative nicknames for the “Hotline Bling” singer. “Someone please remind Drake that he’s suing for defamation… over rap lyrics it ,” @birdie_raven7 tweeted. “Can this hip hop Karen be f*****g serious for a second?” UMG shares a similar sentiment, according to their legal response to the suit. “Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds,” it said.

Diss tracks are vital piece of the hip-hop pie, and with Drake suing UMG, fans of both rappers continue to debate whether Drizzy is justified. @WickedNFine wrote “Drake can’t ever call himself a ‘rapper’” again after suing over Lamar’s diss. As many continue saying Drake made the wrong move taking the legal route, there are some who are on Drizzy’s side.

“Drake has been in battles with half of rap industry and never sued,” @WavesByOshea said. “But the label started doing s**t to mess up his money. Y’all n****s would sue too.” But outside of just losing money, Drake says the lyrics like “Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles” and “Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A-Minor” in the record were aimed at his reputation and character.

Miss Krystle, an entertainment attorney who has provided legal insight into the Drake and Kendrick feud through her YouTube channel, said, “Drake has filed this lawsuit, made all these allegations.” She continued, “So now he has to prove it. And he has to prove it by going and getting all of this information.”

The Odierno Law Firm, P.C. said, “Heres the deal when you’re a public personality... you have to show that the statement was made with actual malice,” he contined. “In a case like this, they’re helping each othe sell recprds. There’s really no damage to each other.

The legal battle is still in its early stages. But it looks like Drake and UMG are both invested in the results of the case. Luckily for Lamar, he’s not a defendant, so he can continue reaping the benefits of his Grammy Award winning song.