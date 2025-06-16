Paris Jackson Blasts Haters for Criticizing Tour on Michael Jackson’s Death Anniversary

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Paris Jackson attends the "Honey Don't!" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Paris Jackson, the only daughter to the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, isn't letting negativity from haters dampen her spirit. And now she's taking the time to address them for a very asinine reason.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In case you missed it, Paris will be going on tour as the opening act for the rock band Incubus and the Manchester Orchestra for their summer "Morning View" tour. In a very heartbreaking turn of events, the tour just so happens to start on the 16-year anniversary of her father's death, June 25. But after Paris apparently got wind of some fans who were displeased that she'd be onstage performing as opposed to observing her late father's passing, the "Hit Your Knees" singer took to social media to shut down all the online chatter.

"So people are mad again. This time, I think, I guess one of the tour dates I’m supposed to be going out on tour with Incubus and Manchester Orchestra happens to be June 25, which is a very negative anniversary for me in my life and my family,” she explained in a since-expired video to her Instagram stories over the weekend, according to Page Six.

“So, what I guess I have to explain to these people is that when you’re first of three, and you’re not headlining these shows, you don’t pick what date you perform or what time you go on stage to perform, or what city you perform in," she said.

She went on to say that despite her famous last name, she won't be receiving any top-of-the-line accommodations and that she pitched herself to go on the road with the group and they were essentially doing her a solid.

"You get maybe a sprinter van, which I’ve done before when I’ve got a band with me. But I’m not going to have my band with me this time...also, why the f*ck would I make a big fuss about it?” she said.

She later added: "This feels like [Incubus is] doing me a favor by bringing me out on tour. So [what], I’m gonna tell ’em, ’Sorry, guys, we can’t perform on this date?' F*ck you."

And you know what? She should say it louder. It's not up to us to tell someone how they should grieve and how to respond when they lose a loved one. Who's to say Paris didn't purposely sign onto the tour as a way to cope with the loss? That's why it's best for folks to really keep their negativity to themselves because you just never really know why people make the decisions that they do. And more importantly, it's not up for any of us to dictate them.