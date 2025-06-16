In Minnesota Assassination Attempt, Wife’s Split-Second Decision is a Testament to a Mother’s Love

Minnesota was shaken by a series of "politically motivated assassination" attempts targeting state legislators last week. Senator John Hoffman was also targeted, but his wife's act of courage is being deemed heroic— proving there's nothing like a mother's love.

Senator Hoffman was hit by nine bullets, but survived; his wife, Yvette Hoffman, was hit eight times by gunfire, and is now stable. The Hoffmans' nephew, Matt Ollig, said Yvette jumped on the couple's adult daughter, Hope, to shield her from the gunfire, per CBS News. Hope Hoffman, who suffers from spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don't form properly, was unharmed.

Folks online praised Yvette's fearless intervention online during the tragedy, ultimately sacrificing herself to protect her child.

"This woman is a hero. God protect her," one person on X wrote. "Prayers for her successful recovery— her ordeal must have been terrifying! She is very brave," a second X user commented, while a third penned: "What parents will do for their children" with a strong-arm emoji.

Over on TikTok, the supportive comments continued, including, "Yvette wow total hero mom saving her child!" and "Yvette is the most wonder person you will ever meet. She is pure sunshine and would do anything for her baby! Please pray for them all!"

Yvette sent an update to U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar via text, per Fox 9, how she and her husband "are both incredibly lucky to be alive." The bullets missed Hoffman's vital organs by just inches. She added how they are "gutted and devastated by the loss of Melissa and Mark." She continued: "We have no words. There is never a place for this kind of political hate."

Vance Boelter is also accused of shooting Melissa Hortman, the 55-year-old top Democratic legislator, at her home in Brooklyn Park on June 14, alongside her husband Mark Hortman. He allegedly didn’t plan on stopping his crime spree against Rep. Melissa Hortman's family and the Hoffmans. The Root previously reported how Boelter allegedly left behind a notebook in his vehicle with a list of Democratic politicians he planned on targeting, including Black Democrats U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, per ABC News. Besides being on the left, the politicians common denominator was their advocacy for abortion rights, authorities say.

Following a two-day manhunt, Boelter was found armed, crawling in a field in Minnesota Sunday, June 15. The 57-year-old was tracked down after community members familiar with him spoke up, according to NBC News. Boelter's federal charges — which carry the potential for a death sentence — include two counts of stalking, two counts of using a firearm, and two counts of murder.

President Trump spoke out about the crimes in a statement, promising that, "Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!”

"We are not a country that settles our differences at gunpoint," Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, said at a news conference. "We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence." He also said how, "We will spare no resource in bringing those responsible to justice. We will not let fear win."