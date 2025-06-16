Handsome Black Doorman Gets Discovered at NYC Restaurant

Forget the Grilled Mediterranean Branzino and the Roasted Maine Lobster Frites. A handsome doorman at a popular New York City restaurant has become the hottest thing on the menu, as a video of him just doing his job has gone viral. Ty Gibbs, who works the door at The Corner Store in SoHo, caught the attention of a woman passing by who wanted to know more about him and thought her 77,000 followers would, too.

"Look at this handsome man I found on The Corner Store," TikToker JudiJupiter said in a post. "They have lines wrapped around the block before they open."

Judi stopped to speak with Ty, because who wouldn't? During their conversation, he told her that when he's not working at the restaurant, he does everything from work as a bodyguard to a personal driver. But people who have seen the video think he's better suited to work the runway. Judi's post, which has since been viewed nearly four million times, got lots of comments from people who commented on the charming host with classic good looks.

"He’s like the muse in a 90s Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and Lauryn Hill music video," wrote someone.

One commenter joked that they regret not crossing paths with such a handsome and humble guy before getting married.

"I got married before [I knew] he existed and I feel like that's unfair," they wrote in the comments.

Others took time to show their appreciation to Judi for giving Ty a platform.

"Judi this is the journalism we need thank you," wrote someone in the comments.

And because every good investigative journalist stays on top of the biggest stories, Judi went back to find out how Ty is handling his new superstardom.

"Are you popular?" she asked him in a June 15 post on TikTok.

Ty admitted that his stock has risen since Judi's video took off. And while he's not mad at all of the attention he's received for his biceps and his smile, the compliment he's most proud of is one related to his mother, who was the first to bring the video to his attention.

"Honestly, the biggest compliment I got was that my mother raised me right," he said.

Judi, who said in the video that she was the first female runway photographer, knows talent when she sees it and hopes someone watching will discover Ty's natural talent, to which Ty responded that if he makes it big, he's bringing Judi along for the ride.

"Believe me, if I do get on the runway, you might have to come with me as my agent," he said.