Chris Brown Just Got in More Legal Trouble, But Here's Why Black Twitter Can't Stop Laughing About It

Chris Brown has had a less than stellar 24 hours thanks to the legal trouble he’s now found himself embroiled in. And unfortunately for him, folks on social media are having a field day celebrating his turn of luck.

On Thursday, it was announced that the “Residuals” singer was arrested in the U.K. over allegations that he assaulted a music producer with a tequila bottle back in 2023 at a London nightclub.

“He has been taken into custody, where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on Feb. 19, 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit,” local authorities said in a statement per Page Six.

The alleged victim in this incident, Abe Diaw, previously filed a lawsuit against Brown in October 2023, claiming that the singer “beat him over the head” with a bottle of Don Julio tequila, then “ruthlessly stomped” on him while kicking him in the back of his neck. As a result, Diaw claims the “Sensational” singer “inflicted severe and lasting injuries” that led to him ultimately being hospitalized due to “lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg.”

Representatives for Brown has yet to comment on the matter but trust us when we say folks online have plenty to say about the matter. And why is that, you may ask? Well, it’s because less than 24 hours prior to Brown’s arrest, he posted a controversial message in his Instagram stories that some fans are now viewing as a potential precursor and “FAFO” moment to his current jail situation.

“FREE TORY,” Brown posted on Wednesday, referencing of course rapper Tory Lanez who’s serving out his prison sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez himself has also had quite a tumultuous week having suffered an alleged stabbing and lung collapse on Tuesday. However, despite his ailments, folks online weren’t too quick to believe his story nor the update that followed it that claimed that he wasn’t the person who shot Meg all those years ago.

Seeing Brown cape for Lanez and then go through his own subsequent legal mess sent some folks on X/Twitter into a hilarious frenzy with many feeling like the “Go Crazy” singer got exactly what he deserved and it was cause for celebration.

“Chris brown got arrested? this week just keeps getting better!!” wrote one user.

“Chris Brown is TRASH! It’s doesn’t matter how talented or how great of a performer he is. As soon, as we give him his flowers, grace or almost forget about him being a SERIAL VIOLENT CRIMINAL he does somebody [sic] to remind us. And don’t @ me go argue with your taste in violent men!” wrote another.

“Chris Brown said Free Tory and they arrested his ass for something he did years ago,” one other user said.

Added another, “CHRIS BROWN ARRESTED??? FIRE UP THE GRILL ITS A GOOD WEEK!!”

“Chris Brown dumb as f*ck and he wonder why the public never let him live down all the sh*t he’s done. Out here rooting for abusers and losers,” another user said.

“Nah, someone said screaming free Tory and then getting arrested the next day is nasty work. The nasty work of Chris Brown. If that ain’t bout a bitch. See, he should’ve just sat there and ate his food,” wrote one other.