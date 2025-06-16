KWN, ‘The Female Version of Chris Brown’ Got Black Men Worried And For Good Reason

Women are known for their “fan-out" moments over their favorite male R&B singers, but who would have thought that some of today’s biggest heartthrobs would be masculine-presenting women? In a viral video, one male creator shared his hilarious breakdown of how rising R&B artist KWN(pronounced Kay-wuhn) will be a “problem” in relationships. Dubbed “Ms. Steal Your Girl,” this TikTok creator calls the new singer the “female Chris Brown,” -- and honestly, he might be onto something.

“Fellas, we are in trouble,” TikTok creator Kam Coleman stated, calling for the attention of men to the rise of Black Lesbians as the new music heartthrobs. “Fellas, we are under attack. Do y’all see what is going on right now?” Coleman stated in the comical video. “I don’t think you understand what’s going on right now.” The creator continues to explain how masculine-presenting Black LGBT women called “studs” like KWN are going to cause trouble in their relationships, expressing, “This is the stud that your girl said not to worry about.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@gotsnacks_/video/7515484669060599083

Already making waves with her music collaboration alongside popular singer Kehlani, East London R&B star KWN has music listeners in a chokehold. Her fluid, melodic vocals, topped with her masculine presence, make it easy to see the similarities that align with the famed “Residuals” artist.

The Tiktok creator launched into a hypothetical dialogue, comically impersonating a woman’s dismissive attitude toward a lesbian love interest. “Every chick's going,” he candidly explained. “I’ve been waiting for the time to see who is going to be the female equivalent to Chris Brown.” He further explains how the “Do As I Say” crooner poses a threat to men. “If she walks into the club with Chris Brown, I think shorty is going to get just as many shorties as Chris would. She got it, bruh. She got me!”

The comment section exploded with commentary, with one female user commenting, “News flash! Y’all BEEN in trouble,” accompanied by laughing emojis. The conversation spilled over to Instagram with one male commenting, “ A whole biological man intimidated by a stud is beyond low confidence…I think y’all will be ok. Please don’t compete with studs.” Another male posted, “Maybe we need to ask ourselves why women felt they needed to go that route in the first place.”

Welp, he got you there!