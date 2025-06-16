Jeezy Reveals This Surprising Update After Messy Divorce From Jeannie Mai

Jeezy is coming clean and giving his fans an update on his life following his messy as hell divorce from Jeanni Mai. But what he has to say unfortunately looks funny in the light the longer we listen to it. Let's get into it.

As you well know by now, we've been keeping you abreast of all the ups and downs and twists and turns of he and Mai's divorce ever since they filed back in September 2023. From the time the ink dried up until things were finalized in June 2024, it had been nothing but complete chaos between the two thanks to: Mai’s allegations of verbal and physical abuse; Jeezy’s claims that the former “The Real” cohost was “gatekeeping” their three-year-old daughter Monaco; a previous dispute that ended up with local authorities getting involved; infidelity allegations and more.

While neither one of them have made too many public statements as things played out, it looks like Jeezy has finally broken his silence in an all-new interview with "The Breakfast Club" recently. Speaking to how his life has been now that the dust has finally settled between he and Mai, the "Put On" rapper explained:

"I'm all about understanding. I'm all about what's best for everybody, the greater good. I tell myself this every day, ‘Man, this is amazing.' I don’t got no enemies… no issues, I don’t want no enemies or issues, I just want peace, joy, and freedom."

He continued:

I love my freedom, like I love it...Freedom and ownership is everything. Especially when you’re talking about art, culture—you’re talking your mind… I work hard my whole life. This is the season of me. I’m putting myself first at all costs. My peace is everything, everybody who knows me knows that."

He also touched on the extremely public nature of his divorce, sharing that he wasn't too phased about it because he was confident in his integrity and how he moves. He also ruled out the possibility of getting married again--at least not any time soon.

And while that all that sounds good, it is kinda comical and slightly hypocritical to say that he's all for peace now after spending nearly a year going back and forth with his ex-wife and exchanging equally crazy allegations. I mean, allegedly barring your ex-wife from retrieving the last of her things even when she had a court order to do so is crazy, is it not? Trying to get full custody and painting her as an unstable parent initially is messy, is it not? And even if the allegations of alleged domestic abuse were false, the fact that things got so bad to where something like that would come up as a means to manipulate the divorce and custody arrangement is the complete opposite of peaceful.

We're definitely glad the "Snowman" is all about peace now, especially since there's a young child involved in all of this, but it sure took a long trip through hell to get there it seems. Here's hoping he and Mai can finally put all this chaos and drama behind them once and for all.