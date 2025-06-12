Internet, Celebs React to Ananda Lewis’ Sad Death

Ananda Lewis arrives to the 11th annual PRISM Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel April 24, 2007 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

News of Ananda Lewis' death on Thursday (June 11) is still sending shockwaves throughout Hollywood and many notable names are speaking out to offer sweet memories and kind words, about the beloved model and television host. Black folks online who also grew up watching Lewis do her thing are also offering condolences to a woman who inspired countless people.

As we told you, Lewis' death was confirmed by her sister Lakshmi Emory in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The news comes five years after Lewis shocked all her fans after she revealed she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2020.

"She’s free, and in His heavenly arms. Lord, rest her soul," Emory wrote.

Naturally, as the news began to circulate, many of Lewis' fans and celebrities took to social media to express their sadness and shared sentiments about her loss.

"I just found out that Ananda Lewis has died and I’m absolutely brokenhearted. She had tremendous success at MTV and with her own talk show, but she worked with us at @bet BET before all that. She was only 52 and such a lovely woman, who Loved her young son so much," wrote fellow legendary host Donnie Simpson on X/Twitter.

"ANANDA LEWIS, my sister, friend, fellow MTV alumni, rest peacefully. You were brilliant and beautiful in all ways. Loved getting your text messages, messages of wisdom and support," said poet and journalist Kevin Powell.

Over on Instagram, Tina Knowles also offered kind words.

"So saddened by the loss of this young beautiful woman. Ms. Ananda Lewis, she was always so kind, smiling, and super great at her job. So smart and just gorgeous! Rest in Jesus Arms sweet angel," she said.

"No because Cancer is the worst of the worst, fck cancer, wrote Tamar Braxton.

Jemele Hill also shared a fun memory of the two, explaining how she met her shortly after she moved to Los Angeles while attending a concert.

"She was my big sister in my head back then and I was kind of nervous when we hung out. I just couldn't believe I was hanging out with THEE ANANDA LEWIS. But we had ourselves a time," Hill said. "It was such an incredible evening. RIP Ananda. Thank you for always living comfortably in your skin and this giving us permission to live comfortably in ours."

Fans also sent nice words and expressed their admiration for the influential host.

"Ananda Lewis was everything I wanted to be: smart, funny, witty, gorgeous, well-dressed, impressive. Truly, a gem of my girlhood. TEEN SUMMIT was mandatory viewing! Thank you for everything, sister! May your journey across be adorned and exalted," wrote one user.

"Ananda Lewis was really a media blueprint in so many ways— on-air correspondent, host, model, activist. She was the informed It Girl of her era. Such an inspiration. Rest In Peace," said one other user.

Added another, "Ananda Lewis was really the quintessential pretty, popular girl. girls and guys thought she was pretty, funny, had a gorgeous smile. and it was just a bonus to find out she was super smart and a social activist kinda girlie. she always dressed in her signature style and seemed like a flower girl come to life. we all had a crush on her. she was one of the sweetest girls on TV, that we got to grow up with."