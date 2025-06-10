TikTok Has Loads of Theories on How Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor Pulled Each Other, But That’s Not All

It's been a hot week for Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre as their rumored romance was seemingly confirmed last weekend. But now that they've officially hard-launched their relationship, many online are trying to piece together just how the gorgeous couple even came to be in the first place.

In fact, as evidenced by a handful of videos on TikTok, users are asking some serious questions...chief among them: How exactly did Pierre pull somebody like Taylor? As you know by now, Taylor is a Gotham Award-nominated actress, singer, dancer, producer and more who's recently been rising in Hollywood over the last few years.

Meanwhile, Pierre has also seen a rise in his career over the last two years thanks to projects like "Mufasa: The Lion King," "Genius: MLK/X," and "Rebel Ridge." But their successful careers aside, it still isn't clicking for some people how the "Rose in Harlem" star nabbed someone like him.

But according to user IamReka, that's the wrong question to ask.

https://www.tiktok.com/@iamreka_24/video/7513763874760297758?_r=1&_t=ZP-8x4UlZlzb8o

"People are wondering how in the world did Teyana Taylor pull Aaron Pierre? But the real question is, how did Aaron Pierre pull Teyana?" she said.

She went on to talk about how Taylor threw Pierre a surprise birthday party over the weekend, which is the official "hard launch" we mentioned earlier, where PDA was in full display. That in itself sparked her thoughts but people in the comments were feeling otherwise, with some saying that they both were equal catches.

"Let's be honest, they both are the prize," one user said.

"How did he pull her should be the question, have you guys seen her!!! She is way more established in her career and is very versatile because she can go for [sic] a movie to acting. She was just in a movie with Leonardo DiCaprio. Put some respect on my girls name," one other user wrote.

"THAT'S WHAT I'M SAYING! Love Aaron but the fact that he was so able to pull Teyana that quickly is impressive. Happy for them both and I wish them the best," added another.

However, some people were still a bit skeptical of their new relationship with some users likening it to a PR stunt and entirely fake to boost their respective perceptions.

"PR. She is a lesbian and he's just trying to stay in the good graces of Black women and not follow in the footsteps of the other Black brits that couldn't have lasting star power in the US bc they're not with bw [Black women]," wrote one user.

"Love them both but I'm not buying it. It's giving PR," said another.

Added one other user, "IDK, it kinda give publicity stunt to me."

Only time will tell if these two will really stand the test of time, so trust and believe we'll be keeping our eyes peeled.