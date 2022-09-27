This year has been difficult to cover for all kinds of reasons. But one of them is all of the talented Black people we have lost in the last 9 months alone. Some were older, others were young, but all of them were gone too soon. Here are some of the Black celebrities we lost in 2022.
Marva Hicks
Marva Hicks
The award-winning broadway actress and singer died on Sept. 17 at the age of 66. From Petersburg, Virginia, Hicks performed in multiple shows on Broadway including The Lion King and Motown: The Musical. She also sang duets with the likes of Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.
Jalen Hill
Jalen Hill
A former UCLA basketball player, Jalen Hill died on Sept. 21 at the age of 22. Hill played for the UCLA men’s basketball team for three years until February 2021. He later revealed that he was going through anxiety and depression.
Jesse Powell
Jesse Powell
Powell “passed away peacefully” in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 13 at 51. Born in Gary, Ind, the R&B singer was known for his 1990s hit, “You.”
PnB Rock
PnB Rock
Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot on Sept. 11 while eating at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, Calif. He was 30 years old.
Ramsey Lewis
Ramsey Lewis
A Chicago-based jazz pianist and compressor who was sampled by countless artists, Ramsey Lewis died on Sept. 12 in his Chicago home at 87 years old.
Bernard Shaw
Bernard Shaw
CNN’s original chief anchor when the network started in 1980, Bernard Shaw died on Sept. 7 of Pneumonia at the age of 82. As a journalist, Shaw was active from 1971 to 2001.
David A. Arnold
David A. Arnold
Comedian David A. Arnold died on Sept. 6 of natural causes at the age of 54. Arnold was a beloved comedian who had multiple stand-up specials on Netflix, HBO and BET.
Lamont Dozier
Lamont Dozier
A record producer and songwriter who helped mold the sound of Motown in the 1960s, Lamont Dozier died at 81 on Aug. 22. He worked with the likes of Marvin Gaye, The Supremes and the Isley Brothers.
Roger E. Mosley
Roger E. Mosley
Mosley starred as Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the classic CBS television series Magnum P.I. He died on Aug. 7 and his death was a result of being injured in a car crash the week before, which he was paralyzed from the shoulders down.
Nichelle Nichols
Nichelle Nichols
Known for her legendary role as Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Orginal Series, Nichelle Nichols died on July 31 at the age of 89. To honor the late actress, her ashes were aboard the Celestis’ Historic Deep Space Mission.
Bill Russell
Bill Russell
The greatest winner in the history of American team sports, legendary Boston Celtics player Bill Russell died at 88 on July 31. To honor Russell’s legacy, the NBA decided to retire No. 6 across the NBA.
Mary Alice
Mary Alice
The Tony award-winner actress known for her roles in A Different World, The Matrix: Revolutions, Sparkle and I’ll Fly Away, Mary Alice died on July 28 at the age of 85.
Michael Henderson
Michael Henderson
A sideman with Stevie Wonder and Miles Davis, Michael Henderson was a successful funk bassist and crooner who died on July 23 at his home in Dallas, GA. He was 71.
Jak Knight
Jak Knight
Talented young comedian and actor Jak Knight died on July 14 at the age of 28. His death was later ruled a suicide. Before his death, Knight most recently starred in Peacock’s new comedy Bust Down.
William Poogie Hart
William Poogie Hart
Lead singer of the 1970s Philadelphia Soul group The Delfonics, William Poogie Hart died on July 14 at 77 due to complications from surgery.
Jaylon Ferguson
Jaylon Ferguson
Jaylon Ferguson, NFL linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens died on June 21 at the age of 26. It was found weeks later that Ferguson died of a drug overdose in his home.
Caleb Swanigan
Caleb Swanigan
Caleb Swanigan, a former basketball star at Purdue University and NBA player for three years, died of natural causes on June 20 of natural causes.
Trouble
Trouble
Respected Atlanta rapper Trouble who released a plethora of albums and mixtapes throughout his career was fatally shot on June 5 at the age of 34. A suspect, turned himself in a day later.
Marion Barber III
Marion Barber III
Known for his bruising run style, former NFL running back Marion Barber III who played for the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears died on June 1 at 38 years old. He was found in Frisco, Texas home.
Tytyana Miller
Tytyana Miller
TyTyana Miller, the daughter of rapper and music executive Master P, died on May 28 at the age of 29. While the cause of death was never shared, the Louisiana rapper shared that his daughter struggled with mental health and substance abuse.
Jeff Gladney
Jeff Gladney
Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, cornerback Jeff Gladney died at the age of 26-year-old. Earlier in the summer he signed with the Arizona Cardinals and was set to play for them during the 2022 season.
Bernard Wright
Bernard Wright
Singer, songwriter and musician Bernard Wright died on May 19 after he was struck by a vehicle in Dallas while crossing the street. An often sampled artist, Wright was known for his 1985 hit song, “Who Do You Love.”
Lil Keed
Lil Keed
Up-and-coming rapper Lil Keed was signed to Young Thug’s YSL imprint. At the age of 24, the Atlanta rapper died from kidney and liver failure possibly linked to drug abuse on May 13.
Bob Lanier
Bob Lanier
NBA Hall of Famer Bob Lanier died at the age of 73 after a short illness. During his 14-year NBA career, Lanier played for the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks. He was also an eight-time NBA All-Star.
Andrew Woolfolk
Andrew Woolfolk
Earth, Wind & Fire Saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk died on April 24 at the age of 71. Outside of his work with EW&F, Woolfolk also worked with Deniece Williams, Stanley Turrentine, Phil Collins, Twennynine, Philip Bailey, and Level 42.
