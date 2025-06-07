The Tea Behind Brit Eady Suing Bravo For $20 Million

As of late, it's been court case after court case in Hollywood and the recording industry, and here we have our latest: "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Brit Eady, has filed a suit against Bravo, Truly Original, NBC Universal, Endemol Shine and an unidentified person in the New York Supreme Court, according to The Wrap.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Thursday (June 5), is about an incident that was shown in the 16th season's fifth episode that aired in April 2025, per The Independent. In the episode, Kenya Moore was celebrating the grand opening of her hair spa with the rest of the Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, including Eady.

If you're not clued up on the drama, Eady and Moore had had a falling out earlier in the season. At the event, Eady had arrived with flowers to apologize to Moore and make peace; however, Moore rejected her apology attempt, and the girls did not make up that night, also per The Independent.

What happened next is the reason that Kenya Moore was suspended from the show. According to TMZ, once Eady left the opening, Moore handed out posters that looked like Eady engaging in an oral act. This incident is where the lawsuit stems from.

Now, according to The Wrap, Eady's team claims that she is not the woman in the photos, however, the photos are harassment and defamation. The suit also stated that Eady was not there when the images were shown, and she was not aware of what the images were until after the Bravo episode aired, a year after taping.

Not only that, but allegedly, Bravo refused to show Eady what the pictures were when she asked to see them before the episode aired, per PEOPLE. Also, according to PEOPLE, Eady's legal team is demanding that the episode be removed from all platforms and payments from Bravo for $20 million in damages.

According to "Entertainment Tonight," after choosing not to attend the taping of the season's reunion, Eady made a statement on her Instagram story stating that the events of the season "devastated" her, and claimed the pictures weren't of her.

"I look forward to seeking accountability and moving past this dark part of my life," the statement ended.