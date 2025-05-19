North Carolina Karen Boards School Bus Full of Children, Shouts N-Word at Black Girl, Messes Around and Finds Out

What business does a 35-year-old woman have cussing out a Black middle schooler? This North Carolina Karen’s whole racist tirade got caught on video. Her behavior was so nasty, the authorities had to get involved.

On Friday (May 16) afternoon, Moyock Middle School student Savannah Bailey was riding a Currituck County Schools bus when an irate white mother, identified as Samantha Spoor, suddenly boarded the vehicle. The girl told WJHL 11 News that the woman was angry because her son told her someone kicked him off the bus before he made it to his stop.

Somehow, this resulted in the woman cussing out the whole school bus of kids, including Bailey, who caught the worst of it. Luckily, a student on the bus started recording and caught the whole scene.

At the front of the bus, the woman was seen pointing her finger yelling, “Sit the f-ck down! Ain’t none of y’all finna do shit!”

She was directing her comments to Bailey, who said the woman targeted her after she stood up only to better hear what the woman was saying.

“Record it for your motherf—king mama. Send her! F***ing n—-er,” the woman shouted before stomping off the bus, per the video.

Savannah told the outlet she was “shocked” at the way the woman spoke to her and said she was raised to not take disrespect, though she chose not to say anything in the moment. Her parents told the outlet the woman’s behavior was uncalled for.

“To have a parent step on my child’s bus, these days and times, you don’t know what could have happened,” said the girl’s mother, Christina Bailey, WJHL. The girl’s father said he’s not sure if he wants her to ride that bus route home anymore.

The family ended up leaving the incident to the authorities to handle - and that they did. Police charged Spoor, 35, with trespassing, disorderly conduct and communicating threats, the report says.