Internet Is Divided Over Toddler’s Perfect, Sexy Catwalk

There has been a recent uptick in confident kids performing in front of large crowds on the internet, from Rumi Carter's hilarious antics on stage during The Cowboy Carter Tour to the controversy surrounding Miss Shirley, a four-year-old line dancer, whose parents have come under fire for her grown-up moves.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Now, there is another Baby girl, and mean that literally, who has impressed people with her confident strut down a pageant runway, and folks on the internet are divided. Some viewers are raising an eyebrow and are not happy to see a toddler strut her stuff in a series of pageantry clips on Tiktok while others have nothing but praise and applause for her.

The videos of the pageant contestant come from the @stillimages TikTok account, which has been documenting the Mr and Miss Golden Stars KZN 2025, an African pageant show for toddlers to young adults that takes place in South Africa. The little girl, who has not been named on the social media account, is a part of the toddler category.

Think we are exaggerating? She even captured the attention of Ms Tina Knowles, who reposted her video to her Instagram account with the caption, "This little mama is going to be a supermodel for sho!!! Walk Babygirl. I am looking for this little supermodel. Does anybody know what her name is?"

You can see the viral clip that raked in over 5 million likes below:

https://www.tiktok.com/@stillimages/video/7511420294465162501?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7497715635612386838

While it's clear to see that the little girl has a load of confidence and a clear shot at winning, the comments were mixed.

"She is the girl she thinks she is," wrote one TikTok user.

"Her catwalk is mwah," commented another.

"Little fierce Naomi Campbell reemergence," wrote another.

However, others felt more concerned about the video clip, believing that it could attract predators.

"This is a NO from me. Let kids be kids, man," wrote one user.

"Please, mothers, stop this. Protect your daughters and sons, please," wrote another.

One TikTok user, @Kingsot Aot, presented his thoughts by saying, "I think it's just that people aren't used to seeing someone that age walk with so much confidence... I think people are naturally perverse. So like their minds automatically go there, even though that wasn't the creator's... idea"