MLK's Real Name and More Unknown Facts on the Anniversary of His Assassination

The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is one we honor and celebrate every single year, but how well do Americans really know the civil rights leader? Born in Atlanta, Ga., King never knew he would become the voice of the entire Black community let alone a martyr before the age of 40.

Advertisement

The HBCU graduate and prolific public speaker was more than his service to the nation and Black Americans nationwide. He was a husband, father, friend, and perhaps most importantly, a patriot. To honor his death 57 years ago this month, The Root is taking a look at the life of MLK and 15 things you probably didn’t know about him.