MLK's Real Name and More Unknown Facts on the Anniversary of His Assassination

Culture

To honor the 57th anniversary of his death month, take a closer look at the life of one of the most famous men in history.

By
Phenix S Halley
Image for article titled MLK&#39;s Real Name and More Unknown Facts on the Anniversary of His Assassination
Photo: Evening Standard (Getty Images)

The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is one we honor and celebrate every single year, but how well do Americans really know the civil rights leader? Born in Atlanta, Ga., King never knew he would become the voice of the entire Black community let alone a martyr before the age of 40.

The HBCU graduate and prolific public speaker was more than his service to the nation and Black Americans nationwide. He was a husband, father, friend, and perhaps most importantly, a patriot. To honor his death 57 years ago this month, The Root is taking a look at the life of MLK and 15 things you probably didn’t know about him.

Martin Wasn’t Always His Name

Image for article titled MLK&#39;s Real Name and More Unknown Facts on the Anniversary of His Assassination
Photo: Express Newspapers (Getty Images)

Dr. King was born Michael King Jr. on Jan. 15, 1929. Just like his son, MLK Sr.— who was born Michael King— was a well-know pastor in Atlanta, Ga. In 1934, he traveled to Germany and learned about the 16th-century Protestant reformer, Martin Luther. According to the Smithsonian, MLK Sr. was so inspired that when he returned to the states, he changed his name and his son’s to Martin Luther King in honor of the German priest.

He Was Arrested Almost 30 Times

Image for article titled MLK&#39;s Real Name and More Unknown Facts on the Anniversary of His Assassination
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Throughout his career as a civil rights activist, King was arrested 29 times. In his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” King wrote “sometimes a law is just on its face and unjust in its application.”

The King Family’s Civil Case

Yolanda (8), Martin Luther King III (6), Dexter (3) and Bernice (11 months), the children of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. with their mother Coretta Scott King, February 1964
Yolanda (8), Martin Luther King III (6), Dexter (3) and Bernice (11 months), the children of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. with their mother Coretta Scott King, February 1964
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

After his 1965 assassination, King’s family sued the federal government... and won. They argued King’s death was a result of a conspiracy to murder him, and in 1999, 12 jurors reached a unanimous decision, according to the Department of Justice. The King family was only awarded $100, which they donated to charity.

The Address of the MLK Memorial

The Address of the MLK Memorial

Image for article titled MLK&#39;s Real Name and More Unknown Facts on the Anniversary of His Assassination
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

The memorial for MLK is located in the nation’s capital. But what you may not know is the address of the site is a direct reference to King’s legacy and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It is “1964 Independence Ave SW.”

MLK as a Pool Shark

Martin Luther King, Jr.: A pool shark for the people

While most folks know him as a serious pastor who’s voice inspired millions, Dr. King was also seriously into the game of pool. And he wasn’t just decent at it... King reportedly used his love for pool to connect and communicate with local civilians.

MLK Was Stabbed By a Black Woman Before His Assassination

Image for article titled MLK&#39;s Real Name and More Unknown Facts on the Anniversary of His Assassination
Screenshot: African Archives

Although many know an attempt was made on King’s life before his tragic 1968 murder, did you know the woman who tried to take out the Morehouse graduate was actually a Black woman? Izola Ware Curry asked King “Are you Martin Luther King?” before stabbing him with a letter opener on September 20, 1958, according to the King Institute.

He Loved Star Trek

Image for article titled MLK&#39;s Real Name and More Unknown Facts on the Anniversary of His Assassination
Photo: Jeff Kamen/Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

When he wasn’t busy fighting for equality for all people, King spent a lot of time as a “Trekkie,” fan of the science fiction franchise, Star Trek, according to the website. In fact, when he met Nichelle Nichols, the actress who first played Nyota Uhura, King reportedly told her “‘Yes, Ms. Nichols, I am your greatest fan.’”

He’s 1 of Only 2 Americans with a National Holiday

Image for article titled MLK&#39;s Real Name and More Unknown Facts on the Anniversary of His Assassination
Photo: J. Wilds (Getty Images)

MLK Day is celebrated on the third Monday of January, and he is only one of two Americans who have a national holiday honoring them. You know who the other one is? President George Washington.

MLK’s Alleged Suicide Attempt

Image for article titled MLK&#39;s Real Name and More Unknown Facts on the Anniversary of His Assassination
Photo: Keystone (Getty Images)

At just age 12, King jumped out of his family home’s window on the second floor in an alleged attempt to end his life. He did so in response to learning of his grandmother’s death, according to the Manhattan Times News.

‘I Have a Dream’ Speech Was Improvised

FLASHBACK: Martin Luther King, Jr. Gives ‘I Have A Dream’ Speech

One of the most iconic speeches of King’s career wasn’t even supposed to happen, according to BBC. During the 1963 March on Washington, King gave a completely different speech which revved up the crowd so much that singer Mahalia Jackson, who was in attendance, yelled for King to “Tell ‘em about the dream, Martin!” And the rest was history.

Why MLK Day Doesn’t Have the Same Date Every Year

Image for article titled MLK&#39;s Real Name and More Unknown Facts on the Anniversary of His Assassination
Photo: Hulton Archives (Getty Images)

In accordance with the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which declared certain federal holidays must fall on the same Monday every year regardless of the date change, MLK day was set to every third Monday of January. The Act was signed in 1968 by then-President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Dr. King’s First Job

Image for article titled MLK&#39;s Real Name and More Unknown Facts on the Anniversary of His Assassination
Photo: William H. Alden (Getty Images)

King’s first job was as a paper boy for the Atlanta Journal, according to the King Institute. At age 13, King became the youngest assistant manager of the news publication.

Coretta Scott King’s Earned 2 Degrees

Image for article titled MLK&#39;s Real Name and More Unknown Facts on the Anniversary of His Assassination
Photo: Hulton (Getty Images)

It wasn’t just her husband that had a thing for education! In fact, Coretta Scott King earned two bachelor’s degrees while attending the New England Conservatory of Music and Antioch College, according to the King Center.

MLK’s Connection to Malala Yousafzai

Image for article titled MLK&#39;s Real Name and More Unknown Facts on the Anniversary of His Assassination
Photo: Reg Lancaster, Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

Malala Yousafzai made international headlines after her advocacy for girls’ education in her home country, Pakistan, led to the Taliban shooting her in the face in 2012. She was honored in 2014 with the Nobel Peace Prize, making her the youngest Nobel Prize winner since MLK was honored at age 35.

How Many Streets Are Named After MLK??

Image for article titled MLK&#39;s Real Name and More Unknown Facts on the Anniversary of His Assassination
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

In the United States, more than 950 streets across the nation have been named in King’s honor. According to Newsweek, there are only nine states that don’t have a street named after the civil rights icon. But you know who does? Puerto Rico.

