Playground Karen Calls Black Toddler the N-Word, and Repeats it Over and Over on Camera...Guess What Happens Next

A Karen’s racist rant, at a playground of all places, was caught on camera and the internet wants to make her famous. Whom she channeled all that ire toward will really make you want to put her on that Summer Jam screen.

The viral video, posted on Instagram on Wednesday (April 30), shows a white woman, holding a baby of her own, being confronted after calling an autistic Black toddler the N-word.

A man holding the camera can be heard asking the woman, “You call him a n****r, a child? Did you call the child the N-word?” The woman says, “The f**k you talking about... mind your f*****g business,” to which the unidentified man replies, “It is my business. Did you call him that?”

The woman doubles down on her racist remarks and has the nerve to flip him off. The man challenged the woman to repeat her statements... and she happily obliges. “F**k you n****r,” before boldly repeating the slur three more times.

She justifies her rant all because “a little f*****g kid” took “her son’s stuff.” The man asks if that was reason enough to call a 5-year-old the slur, to which she answers: “If that’s what he’s gonna act like.” After she’s warned she could be charged for hate speech, she claps back on how she “doesn’t give a s**t” before telling the man to “f**k off.” But she doesn’t stop there.

According to Tizzy, a TikTok influencer who helps identify racist people in videos just like these, said the woman told the man recording he and his wife should leave the country. She reportedly also called someone to come to the park to “handle things.”

Now that the video has made its rounds on social media, the woman has reportedly been identified, but The Root cannot verify the woman’s identity.

Per social media, the woman deleted all of her social media accounts.

Online viewers blasted the woman for her hate speech.

“She holding that baby for protection from getting her ssa kicked,” one Instagram user wrote. A second person commented, “Anybody wanna pay for my flight to Rochester!!!,” while a third called her “a sad excuse of a mother.”

“But then she’s gunna be so shocked when her kid comes home one day with a black eye cuz they tried to act like mama,” another social media user said. Other comments included, “At a playground? In front of all those other children? She puts the trash in white,” “She lucky she still got teeth,” and “The only way it stops is when other yt people put paws on other yt people for saying racist s**t like dat.”

As of this writing, the woman in the video has not been officially identified, nor has addressed using the racial slur.