Tina Knowles Finally Admits Why She Claps Back at Her Family's Online Haters

Tina Knowles, hailed as the matriarch of musical royalty, made an unforgettable guest appearance on TS Madison’s latest podcast, “Outlaws,” and she certainly did not disappoint. Knowles offered viewers a heartfelt and candid discussion about her new book and the one business she will always stand firm on: Her children and her family.

During the “Talk Sh**” segment, Knowles openly discussed how she protects her children from public scrutiny. In a viral clip, TS Madison praises Knowles for always stepping in when her children can’t speak for themselves.

“I love the way you protect,” TS Madison noted of Knowles’ defense of her eldest daughter, Beyoncé, “cause it’s so many times she can’t say nothing.” Knowles nodded in agreement and replied, “Cause I have to, because it just gets to be too much.”

The mother of the “Cowboy Carter” star emphasizes her frustration with the comments that circulate around her daughter. “Yesterday I was going through Instagram and it was a FOX News thing, and they were saying Beyonce’s tickets aren’t selling, the tour is a flop and the tour is 95% sold out everywhere and they are adding shows everyday,” Knowles said.

She expressed that she has grown tired of the lies being spread about her family. “It’s just the things that people say that are so ridiculous and they’re so untrue and so what are you supposed to do? Just sit up there and let them just say anything they want to say?”

The conversation was filled with touching moments, including a heartfelt discovery from TS Madison about the “Renaissance” album and Uncle Johnny.

“What was significant about July 29th, and I want to make sure here because I have your excerpts from your book, that’s the day that Uncle Johnny passed away,” Madison noted. As the conversation deepened, she pointed out that Beyoncé’s album, Renaissance, was released on the very same day.

Visibly in complete shock, Knowles admitted that neither she nor Beyoncé had realized that the album’s release was on the anniversary of Uncle Johnny’s passing.

Social media lit up about the success of the podcast launch and the touching conversation with Mama Knowles. One X user said “TS Madison, just had a sit down with Tina Knowles…she not worried about Khia.”

A TikTok user commented, “ That is her child, and it’s painful to see people talking about her. I completely get how she would want to set the record straight.”

Mimicking the same sentiments, another commenter shared, “Ms. Tina, don’t play about Beyonce, Solange, or her grandbabies. “ They posted. “I don’t blame her either. Beyonce is unbothered, but Mama Tina is going to let them have it.”