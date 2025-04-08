Seriously? Beauty Pageant Runners Are Banning This One Thing and It Could Be a Game Changer

Ivory Coast beauty pageant organizers are shaking things up in the world of pageantry. While some are happy with the change, including one contestant who even told the BBC how the new rule “gives me more pride as a woman — as an African woman,” others are giving it the side-eye, arguing it’s a political maneuver.

Beauty pageants have long served as platforms for women of all shades to showcase their stunning looks, including eccentric hairstyles. Victor Yapobi, president of the Miss Côte d’Ivoire organizing committee, emphasized that the new initiative aligns with a global trend toward authenticity, inspired by past Miss Universe participants.

In a historic move, Miss Côte d’Ivoire 2025 is flipping the script, saying “no more” to wigs, weaves, and extensions in their beauty pageant. That’s right —contestants can only showcase their natural hair, with zero enhancements, during the preliminary rounds.

“We want the candidates to be natural —whether with braids or straightened hair, it should be their own. Beauty must be raw,” Yapobi told the BBC. “We decided this year to truly showcase the natural beauty of these young women.” This bold move aims to celebrate authentic African hair textures that defy Eurocentric societal norms and challenge what is considered “beautiful.”

Marlène Kouassi, Miss Côte d’Ivoire 2022, captivated audiences with her short natural hair, challenging traditional beauty norms and influencing this policy shift.

However, this decision has ignited various reactions. While some support the change, others view it as restricting beauty expression. Black women utilize their hair as a symbol of individuality and culture. True empowerment lies in offering women the freedom to choose how they present themselves, whether through natural hair or styled enhancements. Mandating natural hair in a public forum is a significant protest but raises questions about autonomy and personal choice.

Many women enjoy the flexibility wigs and weaves provide, serving as “protective styles” used to minimize the daily styling, possible heat damage, and exposure to the elements that can cause breakage.

Moreover, this policy shift will significantly impact the local beauty industry. Businesses that specialize in wigs and extensions may face financial setbacks. Black female business owners, who have built their livelihoods around providing services for a trusted clientele seeking versatility in hairstyling, could be negatively impacted. The new direction of the pageant industry can affect their businesses and the economy.

While the natural hair movement continues to advocate for blurring the lines of beauty standards, one thing is clear: the rules are changing. While celebrating natural hair is empowering, ensuring that the journey toward redefining beauty remains inclusive and respecting individual choices is vital. Besides, true beauty lies in the freedom to express oneself authentically, despite the hairstyle.