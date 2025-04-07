That's So Random
The 7 Fierce Spelman College Pageant Contestants Setting Social Media on Fire!

Culture

The competition for Miss Spelman are stiff! See the fabulous seven women for yourself.

By
Mahalia Otshudy
Image for article titled The 7 Fierce Spelman College Pageant Contestants Setting Social Media on Fire!
Screenshot: TikTok: @ajahh.mariah

With beauty, brilliance, and brains, these Spelman College pageant contestants indeed have it all. It’s pageant season at Atlanta’s Spelman College, and folks online just can’t get enough. Several competitions are currently ongoing at the HBCU, including Miss Black and Gold, Miss Afrolatinidad, and the Miss Spelman College contest.

Before winners are announced on April 14, contestants are being posted online, and their introductions have since gone viral on TikTok. So much so, even white folks have shared their two cents on who they think should be crowned Miss Spelman College.

TikTok account @Ajahh.Mariah shared the seven fierce women competing for the Miss Spelman crown — and competition is stiff

Contestant #1: Taylor Mills

Contestant #1: Taylor Mills

First up is junior student Taylor Mills, and she puts up a hard act to follow. Her confidence is unshakeable, and she immediately pulls in the attention of her crowd. The girl is killing it!

Taylor Mills

Taylor Mills

The theatre and performance major’s campaign is all about authenticity. Mills believes in embracing individuality and strengthening sisterhood through the arts, while also advocating for all her Spelman sisters to be seen and heard.

Contestant #2: Camryn Mitchell

Contestant #2: Camryn Mitchell

Mitchell poses the question, “If you don’t choose Camryn, then who would you choose?” Repping Chicago, Illinois, Mitchell has the crowd fired up listening to her campaign introduction.

Camryn Mitchell

Camryn Mitchell

Mitchell is a sociology major with a Spanish minor. Mitchell, who is on the pre-law track, called her platform the “down-to-earth movement.” And by that, she means to tailor her Spelman sister’s interests outside of just their major or minor, to also prioritize their mental and physical wellbeing.

Contestant #3: Chelsea Benton

Contestant #3: Chelsea Benton

Chelsea Benton is unshaken by the stellar performances by her fellow Spelman sisters. “While others might be for everybody, I’m who the crown belongs to,” she declared. And she gets the crowd hype!

Chelsea Benton

Chelsea Benton

Benton is a health science major on the pre-medical track, and her platform is being “True To Yourself.” The “T” is for transformative, “R” is for resilient, the “U” is for uplift, and the “E” is for empowerment. She wants Spelman students to recognize their intrinsic values and show up as the best versions of themselves on both sides of the college gates.

Contestant #4: Aziyah Harps

Contestant #4: Aziyah Harps

Harps proclaimed: “Your search for the queen is done because like my institution I come second to none!” I know that’s right! Harps makes a strong case as to why she should be crowned Miss Spelman College. Repping Atlanta, Georgia, she must be doing her city and state proud!

Aziyah Harps

Aziyah Harps

Political science major on the pre-law track, Harps’ platform is called “Taking C.T.R.L.” A reference to SZA’s “C.T.R.L” (2017) album, Harps used the acronym for “Creating The Reality You Love.” Harps wants to make sure her fellow Spelman sisters can control their narratives as Black women, and not allow outside pressures to deter them from feeling like they can show up in the world as they want to.

Contestant #5: Kayli Cooper

Contestant #5: Kayli Cooper

Kayli Cooper encouraged folks to check her resume and sure enough, it is impressive! The powerhouse is the founder and CEO of GirlWell, a non-profit organization that serves under-sheltered teenage girls. Cooper has been featured in “Forbes 30 under 30" list, “Good Morning America,” and “Ebony.” Ok, we see you!

Kayli Cooper

Kayli Cooper

Cooper is a documentary filmmaking major with a minor in writing. Her platform is called Ignite. Cooper wants to serve as a reminder for her Spelman sisters that they already have the fire inside of them to pursue their passions and she wants to help ignite that flame, according to her Instagram.

Contestant #6: Madison Mobley

Contestant #6: Madison Mobley

“Trust me, I’m about to own it!” contestant Madison Mobley made known, and she does! Throughout her speech, Mobley energizes the crowd during her introduction and the crowd can’t help but show her love. She is fierce.

Madison Mobley

Madison Mobley

The English major’s platform is “Envision Her In You.” Mobley wants to help bring community and inclusivity to her HBCU sisters, ensuring they are affirmed at Spelman. Mobley wants her fellow students to feel valued no matter how they identify, where they come from, or what they want to pursue.

Contestant #7: Tyler Dorsey

Contestant #7: Tyler Dorsey

Tyler Dorsey says she is a “dream come true” during her introduction. Dorsey speaks with grace and though there is no further campaign video for her, it’s clear from the sounds of the crowd that she is a very worthy competitor.

Tyler Dorsey

Tyler Dorsey

Image for article titled The 7 Fierce Spelman College Pageant Contestants Setting Social Media on Fire!
Screenshot: Instagram: @TylerkDorsey

The scholar’s platform is “Dream Without Limits.” Dorsey wants to create a platform that empowers and supports her Spelman sister’s fulfillment of their goals and dreams. Dreams is an acronym for devotion, restoration, empowering, academic support, mobilizing, and sisterhood.

