The 7 Fierce Spelman College Pageant Contestants Setting Social Media on Fire!

With beauty, brilliance, and brains, these Spelman College pageant contestants indeed have it all. It’s pageant season at Atlanta’s Spelman College, and folks online just can’t get enough. Several competitions are currently ongoing at the HBCU, including Miss Black and Gold, Miss Afrolatinidad, and the Miss Spelman College contest.

Before winners are announced on April 14, contestants are being posted online, and their introductions have since gone viral on TikTok. So much so, even white folks have shared their two cents on who they think should be crowned Miss Spelman College.

TikTok account @Ajahh.Mariah shared the seven fierce women competing for the Miss Spelman crown — and competition is stiff!