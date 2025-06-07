Florida Karen Arrested After This Alleged Atrocious Act Toward Two Black Kids Blowing Bubbles

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Really? The one harmless thing children can do has now been subject to the wrath of a Karen tirade: blowing bubbles. One Florida woman targeted her tantrum toward two little Black kids but police say she used a nonlethal weapon that escalated the whole ordeal.

Ada Anderson, 81, was arrested in connection to the Monday evening incident. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a disturbance at a home on Pine Court Drive in Ocala, Fl. There, April Morant told police she and her daughters were in their driveway playing with bubbles when Anderson approached them behind the fence separating their homes.

The woman told police the woman sprayed “bear mace” at them and spat racial slurs while doing so, per ClickOrlando’s report. Anderson told the cops Morant’s daughters, three and six years old, were running up and down the fence yelling at her when she stepped out of her home and sprayed them. However, she claimed the liquid didn’t touch them because she was 40 feet away from them, the report says.

Nevertheless, Morant told the cops she and her daughters suffered lung issues and nose pain from inhaling the pepper spray and police found splatters of the liquid all over their property on their side of the fence. Also, Morant tells ClickOrlando her neighbor’s behavior has been like this since moving to the neighborhood back in November.

“She tells us every day, like, an everyday occurrence, every day since we’ve been here, we don’t belong here. And we are monkeys. And she calls us the N-word. So, it’s always something. So, I know she’s doing whatever she can to make me move,” Morant told reporters.

The last crazy Karen incident we’ve seen in Ocala was in 2024 when 60-year-old Susan Lorincz shot and killed Black mother Ajike Owens who knocked on her door demanding answers to the accusations of throwing a pair of roller skates at her kids as they played. Lorincz argued self-defense but was still found guilty of felony manslaughter and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Despite Anderson’s argument in this situation, she was arrested on a felony battery charge but bonded out of county jail. Records show she previously faced charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapons and stalking. She also faces a restraining order filed by Morant on behalf of herself and her daughters, the report says.