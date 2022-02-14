Officers haven’t seemed to take anything away from the killing of George Floyd besides how to pin a Black person to the ground. A Purdue University officer has been placed on leave after pinning a Black student down by his neck with his elbow, reported the Associated Press. The student’s girlfriend caught the incident on video.



Adonis Tuggle, 24, told Associated Press he was punched by the officer and pushed into the ground during an arrest Feb. 4. “He was smothering me, almost as if you were trying to drown somebody underwater,” Tuggle said via AP.

TMZ posted the video, showing the officer pushing his entire body down on Tuggle, elbowing him in the neck while a woman in the background shouts for him to stop. The woman reportedly taps the officer to which he threatened to taser her in response. AP News reported Tuggle was charged with resisting arrest and spent an hour in jail before he bailed himself out.



From AP News:

Purdue said in a statement Thursday night that campus police Chief John Cox placed the officer on a “leave of absence after the officer and department received death threats.” The statement, which did not elaborate on those threats, said they were being investigated by campus police. Cox said the officer involved was responding to a call from a third party who said “it appeared a woman was being held against her will.” The statement did not identify Tuggle, who said he doesn’t know who called the police, only that the officer arrived and screamed at him to get away from his girlfriend, who is white.

Tuggle said you can hear him in the recording yelling that he couldn’t breathe and that he was being choked. “Basically, what happened to George Floyd almost happened to me, except I had an elbow not a knee, and fortunately, I’m still breathing instead of being in a casket,” he said via AP.



Purdue’s Black Student Union held a town hall where students demanded accountability be taken for the incident as well as an investigation into the university police department, reported AP. Tuggle’s civil rights attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, is demanding an investigation, release of body camera footage and for Tuggle’s charges to be dropped.

