Happy Father’s Day: 15 Terrible Dads

There are some dads who might need to sit this holiday out for the heinous acts they committed (and allegedly committed) against their child’s mother or worse, their own children.

Just as unfathomable it is to think a mother bringing harm to her child, so it is when a father does so. We’ve seen fathers accused of slaying their child in an act of custody battle revenge. In other cases, fathers are accused of rough housing defenseless infants in fits of rage. Not all of these fathers were charged with crimes but implicated by authorities in serious incidents.

If there are any men who happen to be fathers who are going to have a rough Father’s Day weekend, it’s these 15 below.

Hot Car Death

Hamilton County Jail

Travis McCullough was charged with criminal homicide and three counts of aggravated child neglect after “knowingly and willfully” leaving his 11-month-old, 2-year-old and 5-year-old children in a car, exposing them to extreme heat. The infant died from the scorching conditions, per ABC News.

Burglary Accomplice?

Metro Detroit News (Instagram)

Andre Stephon-Curtis Broadenax, 29, was charged with multiple felonies including first-degree home invasion and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after allegedly involving his 11-year-old daughter in a burglary spree by using her as a ploy, per CBS.

Couch Cushion Conflict

Osceola County Jail

Lance Eugene Rachel was slammed with child abuse charges after allegedly choking, degrading and beating his young son (over 50 times with a belt) in a 28-minute long punishment. The offense? Rachel was allegedly fired up over a disagreement over the couch cushion being displaced, per the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Accidental Shooting

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

Devonte Chambers was held accountable for the fatal shooting of his 2-year-old son. However, he didn’t pull the trigger. Baton Rouge police say the father fell asleep and his son managed to get a hold of his pistol which was sticking out from the pillow. The child then fatally shot himself in the torso.

Mickey Mouse Ears Debacle

Orange County Corrections

Mark Robinson got snatched up by the cops as he walked with his daughter in Magic Kingdom Park at Disney World. Police say after his daughter lost her Mickey ears, he accused another woman of stealing them, snatching her pair off of her head while going all the way off. He was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, per FOX 35 Orlando.

Daycare Crime Scene

FOX 59 News

Orlando Mitchell was convicted in the fatal killing of his baby’s mother outside the daycare in Indianapolis. Police said Mitchell stalked out the daycare waiting for the victim before ambushing her upon her arrival. Police claim he was upset because his child’s mother cut off his communication with his son, per court documents obtained by WTHR.

Freezing Death

WXYZ

First of all, Darnell Currie Sr. has not been charged with anything but being a royal ass. He was under scrutiny after his 9-year-old and 2-year-old children froze to death while being homeless with their mother, Tateona Williams, per WXYZ. She told the press she tried to get him to allow his kids to sleep in his home but to no avail. He claimed he had no idea the conditions his children were living in, causing the public to criticize his lack of action to house his own kids.

Slave Master

West Virgnia Regional Jail

Donald Lantz was accused along with his wife for being the worst adoptive father of 2024. Police claim the couple adopted five Black children only to make them work as their own personal “slaves.” Lantz and his wife were charged with human trafficking, per West Virginia Metro News.

Father’s Fatal Crash Out

Facebook

Germarcus David was found guilty in the murder of his 11-year-old daughter and 7-year-old, 2-year-old and 1-year-old boys, per Los Angeles Daily News. He also murdered their grandmother. Police say he entered the grandmother’s home and opened fire. He was convicted of assault on a child causing death and sentenced to life in prison.

Troubling Disappearance

NYPD Crime Stoppers

The father of 2-year-old Montrell Williams is accused of fleeing with his child following an overstayed custodial visit in May, per NBC 4 New York. Police say he reappeared without the child, sending the family in a frenzy to look for him. He allegedly confessed to the child’s mother to throwing Montrell into the Bronx River. However, police can’t get the same story out of him. He’s not facing any charges at the moment and Montrell still hasn’t been found.

Stomping Death

Cook County Jail

Devon Thomas was charged with the murder of his 3-year-old son after police say he stomped the toddler to death. According to authorities, Thomas said he punched the boy several times in the chest and torso before crushing his legs, arms and body with his boots, per the Chicago Tribune.

Serial Killer Father

Lobna Yakout (BBC)

Karim Salim was accused of kidnapping his 10-year-old son. In the meantime, he was convicted in the torture and murder of three women in Cairo, Egypt. His ex-wife was able to rush a divorce given the circumstances, per BBC. However, according to reports she still has yet to be reunited with her son who is, luckily, in the custody of an in-law.

PnB Rock Slaying

LAPD

Freddie Lee Trone was found guilty of murder after being accused of sending his 17-year-old son to execute rapper PnB Rock at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles back in 2022. The alleged assailant, now 19, is awaiting trial.

Fatal FaceTime

Harris County Jail

Deontray Flanagan was found guilty of murdering his 2-year-old girl. Prosecutors say while fleeing authorities in a speed chase, Flanagan drove wildly with Zevaya in the passenger seat unsecured, per the Houston Chronicle. As a result, she was thrown around the vehicle. Prosecutors said he also FaceTimed a family member so the girl’s mother could watch him beat and strangle their daughter to death. He faces life in prison.

Custody Revenge

San Jose Police Department

Jared Lorenzo is suspected of killing his 3-year-old daughter, Ellie. Police claim in revenge of losing custody of his daughter, he kidnapped his daughter following his custodial visit and killed her in emotional anguish, per KRON4.