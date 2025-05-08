Father Allegedly Included His ...11-year-old Daughter in His Burglary Spree

A Detroit man is accused by police of stealing a car to drive it across town to a home he allegedly attempted to burglarize. However, that’s not the worst part. Upon the investigation, police found someone assisted him in the alleged crimes. His “accomplice” will surprise you.

Small Town Horror Story: The Horrifying Homicide of Jamie Felix CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Small Town Horror Story: The Horrifying Homicide of Jamie Felix

Small Town Horror Story: The Horrifying Homicide of Jamie Felix CC Share Subtitles Off

English Small Town Horror Story: The Horrifying Homicide of Jamie Felix

Authorities from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office say they charged 29-year-old Andre Stephon-Curtis Broadenax with multiple felonies this week in connection to a break-in his 11-year-old daughter was allegedly swept into, per CBS News. Prosecutors said the evening of April 29, Broadenax was found inside a home on Marquette Drive near Jefferson Avenue on the east side of the city. The 75-year-old homeowner wasn’t present.

Advertisement

However, his son arrived at the property that night to discover the alleged intruder, per WXYZ. Neighbors told local news the house was under renovation - which may have been the reason why the home was a target for a potential burglary. Not only was Broadenax accused of trespassing the property but he was also accused of stealing his getaway car from a 52-year-old man from Dearborn Heights.

Advertisement

Once Broadenax was caught inside the home, police say he fled on foot. It’s unclear if he managed to grab anything from the home but he sure did leave some things behind. Police say they found the stolen vehicle and also an unsuspecting accomplice: his 11-year-old daughter. Police came to the conclusion later that the man forced his young daughter to assist him in his mini crime spree.

Advertisement

Detroit Police tracked him down later and was arrested. He was arraigned on a laundry list of charges including including first-degree home invasion, second-degree home invasion, larceny in a building, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, inducing a minor to commit a felony and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

His bond was set at $150,000. He’s due back in court on May 14.